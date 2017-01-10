naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china moon Earth asteroid

Earth's Moon Might Have Been Formed by Tiny Moons All Crashing Together

By Naia Carlos
Jan 10, 2017 06:21 AM EST
Moon
How did the moon come into fruition? There are many theories.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

How did the moon come into fruition? There are many theories. The most recent one observes it may have been the product of many moonlets coming together.

According to a report from Space, the study published in Nature Geoscience revealed that the theory revolves around the event of roughly 20 objects colliding with the Earth. These objects range from the size of the moon to as big as Mars and their collision with the planet sent debris into orbit, which created disks similar to Saturn's rings. Through hundreds of years, the disks became moonlets that drifted away from the Earth and eventually colescing into a single large moon that exists at present.

"The multiple-impact scenario is a more natural way of explaining the formation of the moon," Raluca Rufu, lead author of the study and a researcher at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, said in the Space report. "In the early stages of the solar system, impacts were very abundant; therefore, it is more natural that several common impactors formed the moon, rather than one special one."

According to a report from Phys Org, this theory would solve an inconsistency in the prevailing hypothesis that the moon was created by one massive impact between the Earth and a Mars-sized object. Here, the moon would have just a fifth of the Earth's composition and the rest of it would be from the other heavenly body. The reality is, the composition of Earth and the moon is incredibly similar.

Gareth Collins from the Imperial College London wrote that the new research "revived the hitherto largely discarded scenario that a series of smaller and more common impacts, rather than a single giant punch, formed the Moon. Building the Moon in this way takes many millions of years, implying that the Moon's formation overlapped with a considerable portion of Earth's growth."

Tagsmoon, Earth, Raluca Rufu, Gareth Collins, Imperial College London, Solar system, space, news

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours

Yes to Flawless! Scientists Figure Out How to Heal Wound Without Leaving Scar

Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets

Earth's Moon Might Have Been Formed by Tiny Moons All Crashing Together

Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'

Join the Conversation

Snake Day In Miami

Surprise! Man Finds Rare Anaconda Inside His Apartment Toilet
Shark
Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
space

Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets

Earth's Moon Might Have Been Formed by Tiny Moons All Crashing Together

Powerful Solar Storms Could Vaporize, Melt Soil in Moon's Polar Regions

White House Finally Reveals Official Plan Versus Killer Asteroids
science

The Rise of Weekend Warrior: Exercising 1 or 2 Times a Week Can Still be Beneficial

Surprise! 'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal

ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good

Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought
tech

Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'

Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?

Google DeepMind Unveils More Powerful AlphaGO Model, Beats World Champion

Automated Future: Kids Born Today Won't Ever Drive Cars, Expert Predicts
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Surgeons
News

Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
China smog
News

Reporting For Duty! China Designates Smog Police To Combat Pollution
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 Surgeons Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
  2. 2 Landmarks In the Historic Southern Italian City Of Naples Rumbling On Earth's 'Most Dangerous' Supervolcano In Italy Worries The Authorities -- Will It Erupt?
  3. 3 Shark Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
  4. 4 shellfish ALERT: Rise of Shellfish Toxic from Global Warming Could Lead to Memory Loss, Death
  5. 5 Ocean Warming The Global Warming Hiatus Isn't Real: New Study Confirms Ocean Warming is Faster Than Ever
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics