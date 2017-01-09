naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china asteroid Earth moon

This New Ultra-Smart Robot Can Play Chess, Serve Coffee

By Naia Carlos
Jan 09, 2017 05:00 AM EST
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 03: A robotic figure interacts with members of the media during a press event for CES 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and is expected to feature 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees.
(Photo : Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Robots are becoming more and more life-like. Take this ultra-intelligent one developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taiwan, which made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

According to a report from Fox News, the Taiwanese creation made a splash in its demonstrations at the CES, filling coffee cups and playing chess like a pro.

One of ITRI's awe-inspiring technologies is the Intelligent Vision System, which actually allows robots to learn by interpreting visual data and experience. This is a significant step to the future of robotics as most are programmed to simply do tasks - this one actually adapts to its varying conditions. The robot exhibited at the CES was able to showcase this particular skill through a game of chess.

"We have machine learning embedded in this software so they can learn from each practice and each action," Dr. Ming-Jer Kao, deputy general director of ITRI's Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories, explained.

He added, "I think the most important thing behind this is what we call hand-eye coordination...all this makes our robot separate from all the others. It can not only provide information, it can also do actions to help people."

Moving chess pieces, as well as pouring coffee cups carefully enough as not to spill, requires a good deal of flexibility and control, and ITRI's products were able to perform admirably on both.

This robot takes technology to another level and one could easily imagine it making a huge difference in many scenarios. A report from Phys Org pointed out that it could help in household chores or even assisting the elderly or handicapped with their various tasks. It could even make a splash in an industrial landscape by being able to adapt to different components.

ITRI does not have plans to commercialize their invention. However, the robot could be used in a service or industrial job via investors or partners.

TagsITRI, Industrial Technology Research Institute, Robots, robotics, artificial intelligence, ces 2017, Robot, technology

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

ALERT: Rise of Shellfish Toxic from Global Warming Could Lead to Memory Loss, Death

Reporting For Duty! China Designates Smog Police To Combat Pollution

Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary

Look! NASA Reveals Image of Earth And Moon Photographed from Mars

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche

Join the Conversation

Snake Day In Miami

Surprise! Man Finds Rare Anaconda Inside His Apartment Toilet
Shark
Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
space

Powerful Solar Storms Could Vaporize, Melt Soil in Moon's Polar Regions

White House Finally Reveals Official Plan Versus Killer Asteroids

LOOK: 50 Astronauts Aboard the ISS Do Their 'Mannequin' Challenge From Space

NASA SDO Ushers In The New Year, Adds Leap Second To Master Clock
science

Surprise! 'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal

ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good

Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases
tech

Automated Future: Kids Born Today Won't Ever Drive Cars, Expert Predicts

Baking Powder Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough

Scientists to Develop 'Smart' Insulin Capsule to Combat Diabetes

Researchers Build FIRST Reprogrammable Quantum Computer!
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Surgeons
News

Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
China smog
News

Reporting For Duty! China Designates Smog Police To Combat Pollution
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 Shark Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
  2. 2 Ocean Warming The Global Warming Hiatus Isn't Real: New Study Confirms Ocean Warming is Faster Than Ever
  3. 3 Landmarks In the Historic Southern Italian City Of Naples Rumbling On Earth's 'Most Dangerous' Supervolcano In Italy Worries The Authorities -- Will It Erupt?
  4. 4 Surgeons Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
  5. 5 shellfish ALERT: Rise of Shellfish Toxic from Global Warming Could Lead to Memory Loss, Death
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics