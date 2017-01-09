Two Stars Will Collide in Red Nova in 2022, Scientists Predict

Astronomers have recently made a big prediction in the field of space studies. They're not talking about asteroids or extraterrestrials, but rather stars. It appears in 2022, a pair of stars may merge and explode. They will easily become one of the brightest objects in the sky for a brief period of time.



According to Science Magazine, although these events are generally hard to predict, this binary pair has engaged in a rather well-documented "dance" to the death. It will eventually come to a close in the next few years.



These stars, known as KIC 9832227, have gained the attention of scientists in 2013 before they were certain whether it was actually a binary or a pulsating star.



This is perhaps a historic moment, if this happens. This can be the first time we may actually notice an explosion of a binary system without our missing it. Events such as these can also be of great use to scientists, as they can finally get a better idea on what is happening to these stars as they collide.



They discovered the speed of the orbit was gradually getting faster and faster as they observed it. According to National Geographic, this implies the stars are getting closer together.



They are so close, in fact, that it appears they share an atmosphere. KIC 9832227's behavior reminded the researchers of another binary pair, the V1309 Scorpii with a shared atmosphere.



They spun faster and faster and exploded unexpectedly in 2008.Now, the team reported at the American Astronomical Society's annual meeting that the stars may, indeed, explode as a red nova.



According to their report, a red nova is something caused by binary merging. In about five years' time, we may finally be able to see there stars in the night sky.



However, they still have to study the stars in order to see just how a death spiral will end in a red nova.