Rumbling On Earth's 'Most Dangerous' Supervolcano In Italy Worries The Authorities -- Will It Erupt?

A supervolcano underneath Naples in Italy has awakened, according to scientists. It will endanger 500,000 people if it erupts. (Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Supervolcanoes are believed to be one of the most dangerous formations on Earth due to its magnanimous magma reserve underground, which is capable of annihilating disaster if it erupts. This is why the scientific community is closely monitoring a supervolcano in Italy where rumblings were heard.

Last month, the possible reawakening of the Campi Flegrei in Italy was reported by scientists in the Nature Communications journal. The otherwise quiet supervolcano is dangerously located underneath a thriving community. The said volcano is one of the few known supervolcanoes in the world and is also considered to be one of the most dangerous.

The 500,000 residents above the supervolcano will suffer the consequences if it erupts along with other residents near the vicinity.

"We show that, at the CDP, the abrupt and voluminous release of H2O-rich magmatic gasses can heat hydrothermal fluids and rocks, triggering an accelerating deformation that can ultimately culminate in rock failure and eruption," one of the authors of the study said.

"We propose that magma could be approaching the CDP at Campi Flegrei, a volcano in the metropolitan area of Naples, one of the most densely inhabited areas in the world, and where accelerating deformation and heating are currently being observed," the scientist added.

Although scientists confirm the reawakening of the supervolcano, they also admitted that the data is still "poorly" understood. What's clear is the fact that an eruption is possible in the future due to the release of hit "magmatic" gasses, according to National Geographic.

The Italian government has also recognized the threat and to warn the public, they raised the warning level from green to yellow, which means quiet to close scientific observations.

The first signs of rumbling or seismic activity were felt last 2005, according to a report. The 2005 movement was the first after its long hibernation period since the 1950s.