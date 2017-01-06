naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china Robots artificial intelligence AI

Rumbling On Earth's 'Most Dangerous' Supervolcano In Italy Worries The Authorities -- Will It Erupt?

By Jess F.
Jan 06, 2017 11:07 AM EST
Landmarks In the Historic Southern Italian City Of Naples
A supervolcano underneath Naples in Italy has awakened, according to scientists. It will endanger 500,000 people if it erupts.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Supervolcanoes are believed to be one of the most dangerous formations on Earth due to its magnanimous magma reserve underground, which is capable of annihilating disaster if it erupts. This is why the scientific community is closely monitoring a supervolcano in Italy where rumblings were heard.

Last month, the possible reawakening of the Campi Flegrei in Italy was reported by scientists in the Nature Communications journal. The otherwise quiet supervolcano is dangerously located underneath a thriving community. The said volcano is one of the few known supervolcanoes in the world and is also considered to be one of the most dangerous.

The 500,000 residents above the supervolcano will suffer the consequences if it erupts along with other residents near the vicinity.

"We show that, at the CDP, the abrupt and voluminous release of H2O-rich magmatic gasses can heat hydrothermal fluids and rocks, triggering an accelerating deformation that can ultimately culminate in rock failure and eruption," one of the authors of the study said.

"We propose that magma could be approaching the CDP at Campi Flegrei, a volcano in the metropolitan area of Naples, one of the most densely inhabited areas in the world, and where accelerating deformation and heating are currently being observed," the scientist added.

Although scientists confirm the reawakening of the supervolcano, they also admitted that the data is still "poorly" understood. What's clear is the fact that an eruption is possible in the future due to the release of hit "magmatic" gasses, according to National Geographic.

The Italian government has also recognized the threat and to warn the public, they raised the warning level from green to yellow, which means quiet to close scientific observations.

The first signs of rumbling or seismic activity were felt last 2005, according to a report. The 2005 movement was the first after its long hibernation period since the 1950s.

 

 

TagsSupervolcano, Campi Flegrei, Campi Flegrei Italy, Italy, Supervolcano in Italy, volcanic eruption, eruption

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Man Fell, Died and Was Dissolve on Acidic Hot Spring at Yellowstone National Park

Wildfire Closes Yellowstone National Park South Gate, Employees Evacuate

UFO Hovers Over Yellowstone Supervolcano, Conspiracy Theorists Claim

Supervolcano Underneath Yellowstone National Park Might Erupt this 2016

NASA NEOWISE Detects Two Space Rocks Including a Comet or Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Join the Conversation

Shark

Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Chickens
Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought
Killer Whales
Oldest Known Orca 'Granny' Now Considered Dead After Missing for 3 Months
space

NASA NEOWISE Detects Two Space Rocks Including a Comet or Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Astronomers Explore the Earliest Days of Black Hole Using Deepest X-Ray Image of Observable Universe Ever Obtained

ISS Crew Prepares For 2017 Spacewalk, ESA Astronaut Tomas Pesquet To Perform Spacewalk Duty For The First Time

Strange Radio Bursts Detected From Distant Galaxy Finally Tracked Down
science

ALERT: Breast Cancer Survivors Should Avoid Grilled Meat As much As Possible, Here's Why

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions

AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years
tech

Solar vs Coal: Solar to be CHEAPEST Source of Power in 2025

Automated Future: Kids Born Today Won't Ever Drive Cars, Expert Predicts

Amazing! New Tesla Autopilot Tech Predicts Car Accident Before It Happens

Google Translate Invents Own AI Language 'Translation' -- How Does It Work?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ivory trade
News

China Announces Complete Ban on Ivory Trade By 2017
Benedict Cumberbatch
News

Surprise! Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 digestive system We Officially Have A Brand New Human Organ! The Mesentery
  2. 2 Alligator CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
  3. 3 Dinosaur eggs Dinosaur Eggs Take Longer Time to Hatch -- And This Might Have Played a Role in Their Extinction
  4. 4 Landmarks In the Historic Southern Italian City Of Naples Rumbling On Earth's 'Most Dangerous' Supervolcano In Italy Worries The Authorities -- Will It Erupt?
  5. 5 NASA Holds News Conference On Near-Earth Asteroid Findings NASA NEOWISE Detects Two Space Rocks Including a Comet or Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics