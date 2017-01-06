naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china Robots artificial intelligence AI

Strange Radio Bursts Detected From Distant Galaxy Finally Tracked Down

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 06, 2017 04:25 AM EST
Galaxy
Few years ago, astronomers have detected distant galaxy that is emitting an extremely powerful radio blasts.
(Photo : NASA/ESA via Getty Images)

Is someone calling us from beyond Milky Way?

A few years ago, astronomers have detected distant galaxy that is emitting an extremely powerful radio blasts. After speculations about where it is coming from, scientists said they finally have the answer. The explanations were laid down in a report published in Nature and Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Fast Radio Bursts (FRB), as defined by Washington Post are extremely rapid pulses of radio waves,that emit power of about 500 million suns. Because of their unpredictability, scientists have recorded just 18 of these signals, but they suspected that there could be hundreds and thousands more.

As per the study, the FRB is coming from a dwarf galaxy some three billion light-years away.

Cornell astronomer Shami Chatterjee, the lead author of the paper, alongside her team examined data from Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA), a network of 27 radio telescopes spread over an extensive area in New Mexico and relied on scientists at the Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to look for the source of the FRB called FRB 121102.

"For a long time, we came up empty, then got a string of bursts that gave us exactly what we needed," said Casey Law, of the University of California at Berkeley in a press release.

"Once we were able to accurately pinpoint the burst's location in the two-dimensional sky we enlisted the 8-meter Gemini North telescope on Maunakea in Hawai‘i to characterize the corresponding host galaxy," added Paul Scholz formerly of McGill University and now with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC).

In addition, using a powerful network of European radio telescope, the team was able to get a high-resolution image of the FRB 121102. The team concluded that the strong signals are coming from the center of the dwarf galaxy, which appears to be occupied by a supermassive black hole.

Meanwhile, National Geographic said the team cannot pinpoint yet what are causing the outbursts, but at least they were able to trace the source. The report added that there are various hypotheses pertaining to its cause. First, the black hole might be causing the flash of energy. Next, the burst might be the gaseous remnant of a supernova. And lastly, there might be a neutron star or magnetar orbiting the galaxy's supermassive black hole, creating an unknown type of interaction that is releasing the energy.

"It is surprising that the host would be a dwarf galaxy," Shriharsh Tendulkar of McGill University in Montreal, Canada said. "One would generally expect most FRBs to come from large galaxies which have the largest numbers of stars and neutron stars. Neutron stars - remnants of massive stars - are among the top candidates to explain FRBs." 

 

 

 

Tagsfast radio burst, space, black hole

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Automated Future: Kids Born Today Won't Ever Drive Cars, Expert Predicts

ISS Crew Prepares For 2017 Spacewalk, ESA Astronaut Tomas Pesquet To Perform Spacewalk Duty For The First Time

Surprise! Man Finds Rare Anaconda Inside His Apartment Toilet

Strange Radio Bursts Detected From Distant Galaxy Finally Tracked Down

Scientists Create COLOR Holograms via Nanoblocks

Join the Conversation

Shark

Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Chickens
Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought
Killer Whales
Oldest Known Orca 'Granny' Now Considered Dead After Missing for 3 Months
space

ISS Crew Prepares For 2017 Spacewalk, ESA Astronaut Tomas Pesquet To Perform Spacewalk Duty For The First Time

Strange Radio Bursts Detected From Distant Galaxy Finally Tracked Down

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Once In A Lifetime View: New Year Brings Extremely Rare Comet Visible From Earth
science

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions

AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second
tech

Automated Future: Kids Born Today Won't Ever Drive Cars, Expert Predicts

Amazing! New Tesla Autopilot Tech Predicts Car Accident Before It Happens

Google Translate Invents Own AI Language 'Translation' -- How Does It Work?

Move Along, VR: Augmented Reality Will Overtake Apps in 2017
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ivory trade
News

China Announces Complete Ban on Ivory Trade By 2017
Benedict Cumberbatch
News

Surprise! Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 digestive system We Officially Have A Brand New Human Organ! The Mesentery
  2. 2 NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say
  3. 3 Benedict Cumberbatch Surprise! 'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal
  4. 4 Ears ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good
  5. 5 Baking Power Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough Baking Power Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics