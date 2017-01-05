naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Robots artificial intelligence china AI

OMG! Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 05, 2017 09:10 AM EST
Surgical scar
The craziest thing that doctors can do when performing a surgery is leaving a surgical instrument inside the patient's body. Unfortunately, this was what happened to Ma Van Nhat 18 years ago.
(Photo : Darren McCollester/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

The craziest thing that doctors can do when performing a surgery is leaving a surgical instrument inside the patient's body. Unfortunately, this was what happened to Ma Van Nhat 18 years ago.

According to United Press International, the Vietnamese underwent surgery Saturday at a hospital in Thai Nguyen Province after specialists from Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi were asked to help with the procedure.

Nhat had started to experience stomach pain only a few months back. And in December last year, Nhat went for an ultrasound, and that was when doctors found out he had a pair of surgical scissors in his body. The surgical scissors were apparently accidentally left when Nhat underwent an operation at the Bac Kan Provincial Hospital after a road accident in 1998.

Global News quoted the 54-year-old in an interview with Vietnam's state VTV who said, "After that [1998 surgery], I went home but there was a mild but long-lasting pain, so I went to a clinic where they said I had an ulcer, so I only took pain relief medicine for it."

Vietnamese local news site said the pair of 6-inch long surgical scissors lied next to his colon. Because it had been there for a long time already, it had become rusty and some of the organs had stuck to the medical device.

The operation lasted for had three hours, according to Ngo Trung Thang, deputy head of general affairs at Gang Thep Thai Nguyen hospital. But Nhang is recovering well.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has required the management of the hospital in Bac Kan, to be investigated. Bac Kan hospital recognized the issue but said that since hospitals usually keep records of 15 years, it might be hard to gather evidence pertaining to Nhat's case.

This is not the first time surgical errors had occurred in Vietnam. Reports from previous years said there were cases when doctors operated on the wrong limbs of patients.

Tagshealth, odd, surgery, Vietnam, operation, surgical scissors man's stomach

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The Global Warming Hiatus Isn't Real: New Study Confirms Ocean Warming is Faster Than Ever

Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal

Baking Power Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough

Scientists to Develop 'Smart' Insulin Capsule to Combat Diabetes

This is Why Male Humans Have No Penis Bones

Join the Conversation

Crows

3 Critically Endangered Hawaiian Crows Found Dead Weeks After Reintroduced into the Wild
pangolin
China Seized Over 3.5 Tons of Pangolin Scales, Around 7,500 of the Mammals Killed
Fruit bat
Bats Decoded: Fruit Bat Chatter is More Advanced Than You Think
Cat
Holy Cat! First Case of Bird Flu Transmitted From Cat to Human Reported
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Alligator
He's Back! Freakish 15-Foot Alligator Resurfaces in Florida Golf Course
Killer Whale
Dead Orca Found in Canada Most Likely Died Due to Blunt Trauma to the Head
space

NASA SDO Ushers In The New Year, Adds Leap Second To Master Clock

SpaceX Back at Flight? Return Expected By January 8, After Conclusion of Explosion Investigation

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Once In A Lifetime View: New Year Brings Extremely Rare Comet Visible From Earth
science

ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good

Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions
tech

Baking Power Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough

Scientists to Develop 'Smart' Insulin Capsule to Combat Diabetes

Scientists Are Trying to Find Ways to Capture Carbon From Air!

Researchers Build FIRST Reprogrammable Quantum Computer!
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit
News

Look: Never Before Seen Image of Saturn's Hexagon Streaming Jets of Storms
Twins
News

AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Clock
News

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second

Most Popular

  1. 1 digestive system We Officially Have A Brand New Human Organ! The Mesentery
  2. 2 NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say
  3. 3 Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests! Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
  4. 4 Ears ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good
  5. 5 First Color Pictures Of Mars Rover Released Purple Rocks Spotted on Mars -- What Does It Mean?
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics