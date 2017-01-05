naturewn.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 05, 2017 09:05 AM EST
Alligator
A giant alligator sits on the 14th fairway during the first round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2013 in Avondale, Louisiana.
(Photo : Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A swamp battle between a Burmese python and an alligator has been caught on camera. According to United Press International, the carnage was witnessed and filmed by a reported in South Florida while on a bike ride in a nature preserve in the Everglades.

Capozzi, who is a staff writer for Palm Beach Post writes:

"Right there, just off the edge of Loop Road, no more than 15 feet away, an alligator was rising tail first and belly up over the surface of the water and then plunging back down. It was clear it was moving against its will. Then, as the gator rolled over and sank, something else came into view: the muscular coils of a very large snake."

The stunned reporter described the experience as something mesmerizing and beautiful, but at the same time terrifying. He estimated the alligator to be five-foot long, quite short for the 15-foot python. Although he did not capture a blow by blow fight, the splashes and flipping that the alligator made as it struggles to win the fight, made it clear that he was in the mercy of the coil of a snake.

"And this python was hard to miss. With giraffe-like blotches across its body and a head topped with an arrow-shaped blotch, it moved like a slinky on steroids, slowly squeezing the life from the poor gator," he adds.

In the end, it was clear that the Burmese python emerged victorious, leaving the poor alligator defeated, and well, eaten.

Local News 10 said that the Burmese python is not a native creature of Florida, so it is suspected that the wild creature was released in open by people. Meanwhile, alligators are known to be populous anywhere in Florida.

National Geographic reported that Burmese pythons are among the largest snakes on Earth. One important trait of Burmese pythons aside from their strong muscles that could crash a prey, is that they are good swimmers. They can stay submerged for up to 30 minutes before surfacing for air.

TagsBurmese python, alligator, Florida, prey, Predator, Wild Animals, battle, animal videos, snakes, Python, python strangle alligator

