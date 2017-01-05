naturewn.com

Trending Topics Robots artificial intelligence NASA china AI

New Law Now Prohibits Minor from Buying Over-the-Counter Cough Syrup

By John Raphael
Jan 05, 2017 09:00 AM EST
Cough Syrup
A new law will now prohibit people under 18 from buying some over-the-counter cough syrups that contain a certain ingredient often abused by minors.
(Photo : Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A new law will now prohibit people under 18 from buying some over-the-counter cough syrups that contain a certain ingredient often abused by minors.

The new law, or Senate Bill 938, is a measure to regulate the sale of the substance dextromethorphan (DXM). DXM is a synthetically produced drug that is commonly used in over-the-counter cough suppressants in the United States.

Under the new law, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, employees and representatives are prohibited from knowingly or willfully selling medications containing DXM to an individual below the age of 18 without a valid prescription. Additionally, the new law will require anyone who appears to be under the age of 25 to present identification or any proof of age before being able to buy the product.

Incoming state Senator and former state Representative Doug Broxson sponsored the new bill after hearing about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's issues with DMX. As opposed to its proper use, DMX is often misused by minors who are hoping to get high. These young people either drink cough syrup or mix it with other substances.

"What we were concentrated on were some of the deaths and the byproducts, what some of the kids were doing in reconditioning this in a hypnagogic form," said Broxson, in a report from WTSP. "We were just trying to respond to a growing concern where our youths were misusing this product, and these kids are pretty creative on doing these things."

Manufacturers, distributors or retailers who were caught in violation of the act may be subject to a civil citation and a fine up to $100 per violation. On the other hand, an employee or representative who was caught selling a product with any amount of DMX will be subjected to a written warning. Manufacturers, distributors or retailers could avoid receiving a citation by showing a "good faith effort" to comply with the bill's requirement.

Furthermore, an individual in possession or received a product with any amount of DMX and with an intent to distribute will also be subjected to civil citation and of up to $100 for each violation.

TagsCough Syrup, Dextromethorphan, DMX, substance abuse, drugs, cough syrup abuse, cough syrup addiction

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Pet Care: Common Artificial Sweetener Can Be Fatal to Dogs

Alcohol May Work as Antidepressant, Study Suggests

High Energy Drinks Intake Could Lead to Cardiac Complications

Opioid Prescription in United States Experience Decrease After 2 Decades

Consuming Large Doses of Loperamide for Self Treatment of Opioid Addiction Can be Fatal

Join the Conversation

Crows

3 Critically Endangered Hawaiian Crows Found Dead Weeks After Reintroduced into the Wild
pangolin
China Seized Over 3.5 Tons of Pangolin Scales, Around 7,500 of the Mammals Killed
Fruit bat
Bats Decoded: Fruit Bat Chatter is More Advanced Than You Think
Cat
Holy Cat! First Case of Bird Flu Transmitted From Cat to Human Reported
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Alligator
He's Back! Freakish 15-Foot Alligator Resurfaces in Florida Golf Course
Killer Whale
Dead Orca Found in Canada Most Likely Died Due to Blunt Trauma to the Head
space

NASA SDO Ushers In The New Year, Adds Leap Second To Master Clock

SpaceX Back at Flight? Return Expected By January 8, After Conclusion of Explosion Investigation

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Once In A Lifetime View: New Year Brings Extremely Rare Comet Visible From Earth
science

ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good

Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions
tech

Baking Power Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough

Scientists to Develop 'Smart' Insulin Capsule to Combat Diabetes

Scientists Are Trying to Find Ways to Capture Carbon From Air!

Researchers Build FIRST Reprogrammable Quantum Computer!
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit
News

Look: Never Before Seen Image of Saturn's Hexagon Streaming Jets of Storms
Twins
News

AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Clock
News

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second

Most Popular

  1. 1 digestive system We Officially Have A Brand New Human Organ! The Mesentery
  2. 2 NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say
  3. 3 Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests! Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
  4. 4 Ears ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good
  5. 5 First Color Pictures Of Mars Rover Released Purple Rocks Spotted on Mars -- What Does It Mean?
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics