WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train

Everyone knows that dogs are man’s best friend, but a new video reveals they are incredibly loyal to fellow canines as well. (Photo by Денис Малафеев on Facebook) (Photo : Денис Малафеев / Facebook)

Everyone knows that dogs are man's best friend, but a new video reveals they are incredibly loyal to fellow canines as well. Scroll down to watch the incredible footage of the heroic event that occurred in the Ukranian community of Uzhhorod over the holidays.

According to a report from CTV News, Denis Malafeev (Денис Малафеев) posted the video on his Facebook page that quickly went viral. It showed a dog who seemed to be unable to stand, remaining stuck on the railway tracks as an incoming trains hurtles in its direction. In an incredible act of bravery and loyalty, another dog does more than just simply stand guard - he actually sits beside his friend and nudges down her head to shield her from the rapidly approaching vehicle.

Fortunately, when the train passed by, both canines were seen unharmed. The report revealed that it took a while for people to help the dogs on the tracks because the male dog kept defending his injured friend from anyone trying to get close to them.

Both dogs were eventually taken off the tracks and even adopted to a new family. They're now named Panda and Lucy. Talk about a merry ending! Malafeev posted a follow up video that showed both dogs happy and healthy.

According to a report from New York Post, Malafeev shot the video on Facebook on Christmas Day. The fascinating story quickly became viral, garnering over a million views just on the social media website and warming the hearts of viewers worldwide. Many media outlets also picked up the story.