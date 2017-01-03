naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china Robots artificial intelligence AI

SpaceX Back at Flight? Return Expected By January 8, After Conclusion of Explosion Investigation

By Jaimee Bruce
Jan 03, 2017 11:40 AM EST
SpaceX
SpaceX is planning to get back on the proverbial horse and resume their rocket launches with some revisions on their practices due to the fireball incident a few months ago.
(Photo : Roberto Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Mark the date: January 8. It's when the Space Exploration Technologies Corp. - popularly known as SpaceX - is planning to get back on the proverbial horse and resume their rocket launches with some revisions on their practices due to the fireball incident a few months ago.

According to an official release on the SpaceX website, the space exploration company is working on getting things up and running for an Iridium NEXT launch on January 8, Sunday. Industry officials revealed on a Wall Street Journal report that this would depend on how smoothly more testing would go this week, but if all things go well, a launch for Iridium Communications Inc.'s next-generation satellites could very well occur in the upcoming weekend.

The investigation of the baffling explosion that happened at the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida last September was conducted with the collaborative efforts of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US Air Force (USAF), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other industry experts.

The SpaceX statement revealed that the officials watched over 3,000 video channels and telemetry data that may have played a part in the 93 milliseconds it took from the first sign of anomaly to the eventual loss of the vehicle. The investigative team also used ground data, video and debris, then conducted a number of tests in facilities located in California and Texas.

Ultimately, they were able to determine that the accident was caused by problems in the fueling procedures. Each stage of the vehicle used composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPV) to store cold helium, and each of these has an aluminum inner liner with buckles. Super chilled liquid oxygen can pool in these buckles and then get trapped here when pressurized. This leads to friction and ignition, causing COPV failure.

Also, colder loading temperatures of the helium could create solid oxygen, increasing the likelihood of trapped oxygen and friction.

To address these problems, the SpaceX plans to tweak the configuration of the COPV so warmer temperature helium could be loaded. They will also be reverting to a previous flight-proven configuration for helium loading operations. In the long-term, the actual design of the COPV will be changed so buckles are no longer necessary.

TagsSpacex, SpaceX explosion, space exploration, falcon 9, Iridium, rocket launch

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Automated Future: Kids Born Today Won't Ever Drive Cars, Expert Predicts

ISS Crew Prepares For 2017 Spacewalk, ESA Astronaut Tomas Pesquet To Perform Spacewalk Duty For The First Time

Surprise! Man Finds Rare Anaconda Inside His Apartment Toilet

Strange Radio Bursts Detected From Distant Galaxy Finally Tracked Down

Scientists Create COLOR Holograms via Nanoblocks

Join the Conversation

Shark

Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Chickens
Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought
Killer Whales
Oldest Known Orca 'Granny' Now Considered Dead After Missing for 3 Months
space

ISS Crew Prepares For 2017 Spacewalk, ESA Astronaut Tomas Pesquet To Perform Spacewalk Duty For The First Time

Strange Radio Bursts Detected From Distant Galaxy Finally Tracked Down

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Once In A Lifetime View: New Year Brings Extremely Rare Comet Visible From Earth
science

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions

AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second
tech

Automated Future: Kids Born Today Won't Ever Drive Cars, Expert Predicts

Amazing! New Tesla Autopilot Tech Predicts Car Accident Before It Happens

Google Translate Invents Own AI Language 'Translation' -- How Does It Work?

Move Along, VR: Augmented Reality Will Overtake Apps in 2017
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ivory trade
News

China Announces Complete Ban on Ivory Trade By 2017
Benedict Cumberbatch
News

Surprise! Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 digestive system We Officially Have A Brand New Human Organ! The Mesentery
  2. 2 NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say
  3. 3 Benedict Cumberbatch Surprise! 'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal
  4. 4 Ears ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good
  5. 5 Baking Power Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough Baking Power Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics