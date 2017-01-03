naturewn.com

Trending Topics Robots artificial intelligence NASA AI china

New Year, New Life: 10 Stranded Dolphins Rescued in Massachusetts

By John Raphael
Jan 03, 2017 11:13 AM EST
Risso Dolphins
A team from the International Fund for Animal Welfare race against time to rescue and release 10 stranded dolphins in Wellfleet Harbor.
(Photo : Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The year 2017 began as a challenge for a team from the International Fund for Animal Welfare as they race against time to rescue and release 10 stranded dolphins in Wellfleet Harbor.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the non-profit animal welfare organization first received a call early in the morning about three dolphins swimming in the harbor. The organization quickly dispatched a team to the site. When the team reached the site about three hours later, the number of dolphins swimming in the harbor increased to 10. The rescuers also determined that the stranded dolphins are Risso dolphins based on the unusual white scars all over their skin.

Using two boats, the rescuers tried to herd the dolphins back to the open seas. However, the stubbornness of the marine mammal made it impossible for the rescuers, taking about several hours before the threat of the receding tide becomes imminent.

As the tide pulled back, the dolphins got stuck in a part of the harbor called Chipman's Cove. This made the rescuers go with a plan B, which needed to have "all-hands on deck". With the joint forces of 10 to 15 people, the rescuers fought through the mud and biting cold to help move the dolphins using stretchers and customized carts to nearby transport trucks.

"It was an amazing team effort over many, many hours on a blustery, cold winter day," said Kerry Branon, a spokeswoman for the International Fund for Animal Welfare, in a report from Boston Globe

"Everyone was doing everything they could to save those dolphins. ...I even saw a guy on the side of the road in Wellfleet, and he was standing there with a tray of hot cocoa. He had fresh mugs of cocoa that he made for everyone."

The rescued dolphins were transported and released to the Corn Hill Beach, near Truro. The IFAW team decided that the winds and tide in the Corn Hill Beach will help the dolphins make it out safely to the open seas.

Tagsdolphins, stranded, Wellfleet Harbor, Marine mammal, stranded dolphins, stranded dolphins massachusets, dolphin rescue, animal rescue

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

California Bans Breeding of Killer Whales in Captivity, Entertainment Shows

Rare Discovery: 170-Million-Year-Old Jurassic 'Sea Monster' Fossil in Scotland Freed from Rock Tomb

Dead Orca Found in Canada Most Likely Died Due to Blunt Trauma to the Head

Male Orca Found Dead in Canadian Waters Most Likely Died Due to Human Error

Disappearing Humpback Whale Carcass at Arch Cape Found in Short Sand Beach

Join the Conversation

Crows

3 Critically Endangered Hawaiian Crows Found Dead Weeks After Reintroduced into the Wild
pangolin
China Seized Over 3.5 Tons of Pangolin Scales, Around 7,500 of the Mammals Killed
Fruit bat
Bats Decoded: Fruit Bat Chatter is More Advanced Than You Think
Cat
Holy Cat! First Case of Bird Flu Transmitted From Cat to Human Reported
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Alligator
He's Back! Freakish 15-Foot Alligator Resurfaces in Florida Golf Course
Killer Whale
Dead Orca Found in Canada Most Likely Died Due to Blunt Trauma to the Head
space

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Once In A Lifetime View: New Year Brings Extremely Rare Comet Visible From Earth

Comet, Meteor Shower, The Moon and Mars -- Here's What to Expect in the January Sky

Ice Homes the Future of Housing in Mars, NASA Reveals
science

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions

Dark Matter Down Under? Scientists are Looking for Mysterious Matter in Australian Gold Mine

Potterheads Rejoice: 'Harry Potter' Books Reduce Prejudice, Study Finds
tech

Amazing! New Tesla Autopilot Tech Predicts Car Accident Before It Happens

Google Translate Invents Own AI Language 'Translation' -- How Does It Work?

Company Develops 'Therapy AIs' For Trauma Management, Psychotherapy

National Defense Authorization Act: Obama's New Defense Bill May Start Space Arms Race
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit
News

Look: Never Before Seen Image of Saturn's Hexagon Streaming Jets of Storms
Twins
News

AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Clock
News

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second

Most Popular

  1. 1 NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say
  2. 2 Expedition 50 Supermoon LOOK: NASA's Favorite Photos of 2016
  3. 3 First Color Pictures Of Mars Rover Released Purple Rocks Spotted on Mars -- What Does It Mean?
  4. 4 FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit Look: Never Before Seen Image of Saturn's Hexagon Streaming Jets of Storms
  5. 5 Wires 1,000 Times Thinner Than Human Hair! Scientists Create Thinnest Electrical Wire
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics