AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years

A Glandale woman gave brith to twins in different years. How is it possible? (Photo : Angel Valentin/Getty Images)

The new year just became more eventful to a family in Arizona as the newest additions to their family, a set of twins, were born in different years.

According to a report from The Arizona Republic, Holly Shay of Glendale gave birth to twin just minutes apart. However, the twins will always have different birth rate in paper. The older twin, Sawyer, was born at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016 while the younger twin, arrived at 12:01 on Jan. 1, 2017.

"I have been at Banner for 25 years and I don't recall this happening in our history, to have a New Year's baby while their twin was born in the year previous," said Jennifer Ruble, a public relations spokesperson for Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, in a report from 12News.

Sawyer weighed five pounds five ounces, while Everett weighed four pounds eight ounces. Despite being lighter than Sawyer, Everett is taller and was more active in the womb. The twins are fraternal, not identical.

As opposed to identical twins, fraternal twins are twins that are not necessarily resemble each other or of the same sex. Fraternal twins develop from two separately fertilized ova. The ability of a woman to develop twins can be affected by different factors, including age, number of previous pregnancies, heredity, race and assisted reproductive techniques.

Ruble noted that Everett is a true New Year's baby, which means Holly's labor was not induced, not C-section and was at full-term. Giving birth to one of last babies of 2016 and one of the first babies in 2017, Holly already made a mark in the Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Sawyer and Everett will be welcomed by their two sisters, 4 and 13 years old. Brandon, Holly's husband commented that having the boys will bring some testosterone into the family.

In total, three babies were born between midnight and 10:00 a.m. at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center last January 01, 2017, including Everett Shay.

