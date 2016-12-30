naturewn.com

Trending Topics Robots china artificial intelligence NASA drugs

1,000 Times Thinner Than Human Hair! Scientists Create Thinnest Electrical Wire

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Dec 30, 2016 12:46 PM EST
Wires
The team composed of scientists from Stanford University and the US Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory published their work in Nature Materials.
(Photo : Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

A research group has developed the thinnest possible electrical wires, with a size of just three atoms wide using fragments of molecule-sized diamonds, the smallest diamonds we have.

The team composed of scientists from Stanford University and the US Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory published their work in Nature Materials.

According to Science Alert, the nanowire is made of a string of diamondoids attached to sulphur and copper atoms. Diamondoids occur naturally in petroleum fluids, are small cage-like structures made of carbon and hydrogen. Moreover, because the molecules are attracted to each other, the nanowire assembles itself in unique way --- attaching itself like a like molecular LEGO. This marks the first time self-assemblage has been done with inorganic chemicals.

Basically, the needle-like wires have a semiconducting core (copper and sulfur) surrounded by an insulating shell in the form of diamondoids.

"Much like LEGO blocks, they only fit together in certain ways that are determined by their size and shape," said Stanford graduate student Fei Hua Li, who played a critical role in synthesizing the tiny wires and figuring out how they grew said in a press release. "The copper and sulfur atoms of each building block wound up in the middle, forming the conductive core of the wire, and the bulkier diamondoids wound up on the outside, forming the insulating shell."

Such exceptional property and the miniscule size of the materials use could be useful to fabrics that generate electricity simply through movement, optoelectronic devices that employ both electricity and light, and superconducting materials that conduct electricity without defects, International Business Times reported.

"What we have shown here is that we can make tiny, conductive wires of the smallest possible size that essentially assemble themselves," said Hao Yan, a Stanford postdoctoral researcher and lead author of the paper, added. "The process is a simple, one-pot synthesis. You dump the ingredients together and you can get results in half an hour. It's almost as if the diamondoids know where they want to go."

 

 

 

Tagselectronic wire, Atoms, Molecules, diamonds

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second

1,000 Times Thinner Than Human Hair! Scientists Create Thinnest Electrical Wire

2017 in Microbes and Machines: How is Big Data Redefining Biotechnology?

Researchers Develop NEW Synthetic Stem Cells Without Cancer Risks

Company Develops 'Therapy AIs' For Trauma Management, Psychotherapy

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

New Evidence Shows Proxima B Could Really Be Habitable

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Spiral Galaxy in the Hunting Dog Constellation

How the International Space Station Crew Celebrates the Holidays

Cassini Captures Stunning Image of Saturn's Moons Pandora, Mimas
science

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second

1,000 Times Thinner Than Human Hair! Scientists Create Thinnest Electrical Wire

3 Critically Endangered Hawaiian Crows Found Dead Weeks After Reintroduced into the Wild

Consuming Fish Oil Supplement During Pregnancy Linked to Reduced Risk of Asthma in Children
tech

2017 in Microbes and Machines: How is Big Data Redefining Biotechnology?

Researchers Develop NEW Synthetic Stem Cells Without Cancer Risks

Company Develops 'Therapy AIs' For Trauma Management, Psychotherapy

Scientists Explore Promising Idea of VR-based PTSD, Anxiety Therapy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Coffee Caffeine Overload: Man Charged with DUI for Too Much Coffee
  2. 2 2016 Year Ender: Small Businesses Should Focus on AI, Mobile in 2017 2016 Year Ender: Small Businesses Should Focus on AI, Mobile in 2017
  3. 3 Experts on AI Morality: Manufacturers May Need to Program 'Choice" Experts on AI Morality: Manufacturers May Need to Program 'Choice"
  4. 4 Scientists Explore Potential Neurological Cause of Dyslexia Scientists Explore Potential Neurological Cause of Dyslexia
  5. 5 Aging This Protein Could Help in Treating Neurodegenerative Diseases
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics