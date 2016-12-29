naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA ESA china star wars climate change

Bats Decoded: Fruit Bat Chatter is More Advanced Than You Think

By Jaimee Bruce
Dec 29, 2016 10:28 AM EST
Fruit bat
The scientists who participated in the study were able to identify four classifications that make up about 60 percent of bat chatter: food, sleeping position, protest over mating, and arguments when positioned near each other.
(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

The high-pitched chatter of bats may simply be annoyances to human ear, but to the winged creatures, it's a pretty complex communication system. New research published in Scientific Reports revealed that the buzz among fruit bats are just as detailed as communication among dolphins and monkeys.

According to a news report from Nature, the fruit bat is one of the few species that actually directs its noises to particular individuals. The scientists who participated in the study were able to identify four classifications that make up about 60 percent of bat chatter: food, sleeping position, protest over mating, and arguments when positioned near each other.

"If you go into a fruit-bat cave, you hear a cacophony," Yossi Yovel pointed out. A neuroecologist at Tel Aviv University, Yovel led a team of researchers in conducting the recent study.

To reach their findings, the group observed a total of 22 captive Egyptian fruit bats over a period of 75 days, using a modified voice-recognition program to analyze vocalizations against recorded social interactions on video. They were able to identify the specific bat "talking" over 70 percent of the time, and the bat it's communicating to roughly 50 percent of the time.

One of the team's observations is that there are slight changes to the sounds being made by the bats depending on who they are communicating with. This is especially apparent when an individual of the opposite sex is involved. It's reminiscent of humans' own varying tones when addressing different people, as well as dolphins and monkeys. They're also found to be very vocal when there is a bit of conflict with other bats.

Although the study has already made its mark in expanding the information on communication of bats, Yovel said their work is not done. They are currently studying the response of bats to different kinds of sounds.

Tagsanimals, Bats, fruit bats, Tel Aviv University, Yossi Yovel, Egyptian fruit bats

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

3 Critically Endangered Hawaiian Crows Found Dead Weeks After Reintroduced into the Wild

China Seized Over 3.5 Tons of Pangolin Scales, Around 7,500 of the Mammals Killed

Consuming Fish Oil Supplement During Pregnancy Linked to Reduced Risk of Asthma in Children

Bats Decoded: Fruit Bat Chatter is More Advanced Than You Think

Caffeine Overload: Man Charged with DUI for Too Much Coffee

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

New Evidence Shows Proxima B Could Really Be Habitable

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Spiral Galaxy in the Hunting Dog Constellation

How the International Space Station Crew Celebrates the Holidays

Cassini Captures Stunning Image of Saturn's Moons Pandora, Mimas
science

3 Critically Endangered Hawaiian Crows Found Dead Weeks After Reintroduced into the Wild

Consuming Fish Oil Supplement During Pregnancy Linked to Reduced Risk of Asthma in Children

Caffeine Overload: Man Charged with DUI for Too Much Coffee

Dark Matter Down Under? Scientists are Looking for Mysterious Matter in Australian Gold Mine
tech

2016 Year Ender: Small Businesses Should Focus on AI, Mobile in 2017

Experts on AI Morality: Manufacturers May Need to Program 'Choice"

Rise of the Robot Workforce: More Robots to Arrive Beginning 2017

Woman to Marry 3D-Printed InMoov Robot
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far
  2. 2 Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding! Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding!
  3. 3 FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit Cassini Captures Stunning Image of Saturn's Moons Pandora, Mimas
  4. 4 Italy volcano Uh-Oh, The Ancient Volcano That Wiped Out Neanderthals Is About to Blow Again
  5. 5 FIRST Solar Panel Road Just Opened in France! Scientists Experiment With Potential World's First Solar Panel Road Just Opened in France!
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics