naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA alien Alien life climate change china

Combination of Drugs for Diabetes and Hypertension Could Program Cancer Cells to Commit Suicide

By John Raphael
Dec 28, 2016 12:04 PM EST
Drugs
Combination of one of the widely prescribed diabetic medications and an antihypertensive drug could be used to treat wide range of cancer.
(Photo : Law/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

A new study revealed that that the combination of one of the widely prescribed diabetic medications and an antihypertensive drug could be used to treat a wide range of cancer.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, showed that the antihypertensive drug syrosingopine could enhance the anti-cancer properties of the diabetic medication metformin.

"We have been able to show that the two known drugs lead to more profound effects on cancer cell proliferation than each drug alone," Don Benjamin, first author of the study, in a press release"The data from this study support the development of combination approaches for the treatment of cancer patients."

This study may have implications for future clinical application of combination scenarios targeting the energy needs of tumor cells.

For the study, the researchers screened over a thousand drugs that could enhance the anticancer properties of metformin. Despite the anti-cancer action of metformin, the usual therapeutic dose of the this diabetic medication is too low to effectively fight cancer.

In mice models with malignant liver cancer, the combination of metformin and syrosingopine was able to reduce the enlargement of the liver. The number of tumor nodules was also noticeably less. The tumors of some animals even disappeared completely. When the researchers also observed that the combined drugs killed almost all tumors in the samples of leukemia patients, even when given at doses that are not toxi to normal cells.

The researchers noted that the anti-cancer capability of the combined drugs comes from its ability to interrupt the vital process which provides energy for the cancer cells. Metformin blocks the respiratory chain in the mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell. On the other hand, syrosingopine inhibits the degradation of sugars.

By reducing the energy supply of the cancer cells, the concoction of metformin and syrosingopine could reduce the numbers of tumors and even eliminate them entirely.

Tagsdiabetes, Metformin, cancer, Syrosingopine, Antihypertensive

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Spice Up Your Life: Active Ingredient in Chili or Peppers Could Kill Breast Cancer Cells

This Newly Developed Compound Could Slow Down Progression of Cancer

This Experimental Therapy Allegedly Cured Cancer Patient

ALERT: Sleep Apnea Linked to Increased Risk of Deadly Lung Cancer

Substantial Weight Gain in Adults May Increase the Risk of Cancer

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

New Evidence Shows Proxima B Could Really Be Habitable

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Spiral Galaxy in the Hunting Dog Constellation

How the International Space Station Crew Celebrates the Holidays

Cassini Captures Stunning Image of Saturn's Moons Pandora, Mimas
science

Dark Matter Down Under? Scientists are Looking for Mysterious Matter in Australian Gold Mine

Potterheads Rejoice: 'Harry Potter' Books Reduce Prejudice, Study Finds

The World's Smallest Diamonds are Used to Make Wires Just Three Atoms Wide

This Protein Could Help in Treating Neurodegenerative Diseases
tech

Rise of the Robot Workforce: More Robots to Arrive Beginning 2017

Woman to Marry 3D-Printed InMoov Robot

National Defense Authorization Act: Obama's New Defense Bill May Start Space Arms Race

Scientists Plan to Go to Saturn to Search for Alien Life!
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Italy volcano Uh-Oh, The Ancient Volcano That Wiped Out Neanderthals Is About to Blow Again
  2. 2 Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding! Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding!
  3. 3 Did You Know That a Cat Actually Co-Authored a Peer-Reviewed Physics Paper? Did You Know That a Cat Actually Co-Authored a Peer-Reviewed Physics Paper?
  4. 4 Lisa path Finder Proof or It Did Not Happen: China Claims Successful Test of their Own EM Drive
  5. 5 Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics