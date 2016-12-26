naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change alien star wars Alien life

Did You Know That a Cat Actually Co-Authored a Peer-Reviewed Physics Paper?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 26, 2016 10:18 AM EST
Did You Know That a Cat Actually Co-Authored a Peer-Reviewed Physics Paper?
We all know getting research papers published can be a bit of a pickle. But what if you could use your cat to help you write your paper? Any one of us would choose this method, and it appears someone has made it work - in 1975.
(Photo : Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

We all know getting research papers published can be a bit of a pickle. But what if you could use your cat to help you write your paper? Any one of us would choose this method, and it appears someone has made it work - in 1975.

A cat named F.C.D. Willard was the co-author of a peer-reviewed physics paper called "Two-, Three-, and Four-Atom Exchange Effects in bcc ^3He."

The paper, published in Physical Review Letters, describes the results of an experiment exploring the behavior of helium-3 isotope at various temperatures. 

This was conducted by Jack H. Hetherington, a professor of physics at Michigan State University. The experiment yielded important insights that are still being referenced today. However, when Hetherington tried to submit it for publication, there was a problem.

A colleague said it's fine but they'll send it right back, as Hetherington used "we" in his paper than "I." The journal specifically states that "we" cannot be used unless the paper had multiple authors.

At this point changing the paper to the impersonal seemed too difficult. And instead of just rewriting it altogether, the secretary just changed the title page to include the name of the family cat, a Siamese called Chester.

According to Sci-Tech Alert, Chester is the son of a cat named Willard, who Hetherington explained is one of the few unfixed male Siamese cats in Aspen, Colorado. He was given the pen name FDC Willard, which stands for Felis Domesticus Chester Willard.

It was miraculously accepted, and the FCD Willard from the Michigan State University physics department was an officially published cat.

Instead of sharing his work with someone else, Hetherington appeared to be not particularly interested in sharing the spotlight with someone else when he did all the work. He said he was conscious of the fact that researchers' pay and reputation is partly based on their output, and he didn't wan that diluted.He also suspected that if everyone found out the co-author was a cat, then it can be publicity.

Ten lucky friends got signed copies of the paper, and FDC Willard actually lent his paw print. However, FCD Willard was only revealed when someone asked to speak to this Willard character at Michigan State.

FCD Willard went on to publish another article on helium-3 in the French science magazine La Recherche and this time as the sole author. 

TagsFDC Willard, 1975, cats, Smart cats

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Starshot: Stephen Hawking's Ambitious Alpha Centauri Project - Where is it Now?

Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding!

Post-Menopausal Babies May Become Reality in 2017

Honda and Waymo Partnership is Innovation on Self Driving Cars

The Real Fate of the Death Star and the Star Wars Universe Explained!

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

Starshot: Stephen Hawking's Ambitious Alpha Centauri Project - Where is it Now?

The Real Fate of the Death Star and the Star Wars Universe Explained!

Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far

Finally! Mystery Behind Alien Megastructure Solved...and It Does Not Involve ET
science

Want to Try Scuba Diving? You Should Visit Your Dentist First, Study Suggests

ALERT: Stress, Diet During Christmas Linked to Increased Deaths from Heart Attack

Did You Know That a Cat Actually Co-Authored a Peer-Reviewed Physics Paper?

Rudolph and Friends Help Mitigate Warming Effect of Climate Change, Here's How
tech

Scientists Tackle Physical Source of Depression, Potential Developments

Graphene Can Handle 1,000x More Current, Practical Applications on the Way!

Uber Can Now Let You Use People as Destinations

World's First Solar Panel Road Just Opened in France!
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  2. 2 Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
  3. 3 Italy volcano Uh-Oh, The Ancient Volcano That Wiped Out Neanderthals Is About to Blow Again
  4. 4 Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
  5. 5 Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding! Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding!
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics