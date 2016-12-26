Uber Can Now Let You Use People as Destinations

Uber is becoming one of the most popular ride-sharing apps worldwide. Now, it's taking convenience one step closer. Do you want to meet up with your friend? No problem -- text your friend, get his or her location, and get an Uber.



But what if you could skip the entire thing? Uber now lets you go to actual persons.



According to Nerdist, Uber's Uber to Person function now allows users to plug in a person as a destination instead of just an address. By the time you plug your friend with a location request, all they have to do is accept and, voila, you have an actual destination -- human companionship.



Product manager Yuhki Yamashita told Mashable that the new feature recognizes that people aren't just "going" to Point B, but rather are going to get to each other.



It's also easy to set up. People just need to sync their contacts with Uber and input their friend in the destination. Both of you will receive ETA and location updates throughout the entire trip.



However, your friend cannot move from his or her location. The destination locks once set and then expires after 30 minutes. This may be a great opportunity to prank the incoming friend because they won't know if "static" friend moves. However the latter will know exactly when the incoming friend is arriving. This makes it effective for surprise parties!



The product was teased last November as part of the Uber redesign. CEO Travis Kalanick said it's part of the company's mission to help people "feel like you're living in the future."



According to Nerdist, given the rise of Uber's self driving cars and now the Uber to Person app, it appears other modes of profligate convenience that the future is getting a bit lazier every day. Regardless, Uber does seem serious with its objectives.