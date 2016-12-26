naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change alien star wars Alien life

Uber Can Now Let You Use People as Destinations

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 26, 2016 08:20 AM EST
Uber Can Now Let You Use People As Destinations
Uber is taking convenience one step closer. Do you want to meet up with your friend? No problem -- text your friend, get his location, and book an Uber ride. But what if you could skip the entire thing? Uber now lets you go to actual persons.
(Photo : Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Uber is becoming one of the most popular ride-sharing apps worldwide. Now, it's taking convenience one step closer. Do you want to meet up with your friend? No problem -- text your friend, get his or her location, and get an Uber.

But what if you could skip the entire thing? Uber now lets you go to actual persons.

According to Nerdist, Uber's Uber to Person function now allows users to plug in a person as a destination instead of just an address. By the time you plug your friend with a location request, all they have to do is accept and, voila, you have an actual destination -- human companionship.

Product manager Yuhki Yamashita told Mashable that the new feature recognizes that people aren't just "going" to Point B, but rather are going to get to each other.

It's also easy to set up. People just need to sync their contacts with Uber and input their friend in the destination. Both of you will receive ETA and location updates throughout the entire trip.

However, your friend cannot move from his or her location. The destination locks once set and then expires after 30 minutes. This may be a great opportunity to prank the incoming friend because they won't know if "static" friend moves. However the latter will know exactly when the incoming friend is arriving. This makes it effective for surprise parties!

The product was teased last November as part of the Uber redesign. CEO Travis Kalanick said it's part of the company's mission to help people "feel like you're living in the future."

According to Nerdist, given the rise of Uber's self driving cars and now the Uber to Person app, it appears other modes of profligate convenience that the future is getting a bit lazier every day. Regardless, Uber does seem serious with its objectives. 

TagsUber, transportation, Uber to Person, Driverless cars

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Starshot: Stephen Hawking's Ambitious Alpha Centauri Project - Where is it Now?

Honda and Waymo Partnership is Innovation on Self Driving Cars

China to Set Communication Standard for Post-2018 Driverless Cars, Industry Official Says

Electronic Telepathy May Come in 2017, Experts Say

Europe's Moon Base Plan Explained

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

Starshot: Stephen Hawking's Ambitious Alpha Centauri Project - Where is it Now?

The Real Fate of the Death Star and the Star Wars Universe Explained!

Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far

Finally! Mystery Behind Alien Megastructure Solved...and It Does Not Involve ET
science

Want to Try Scuba Diving? You Should Visit Your Dentist First, Study Suggests

ALERT: Stress, Diet During Christmas Linked to Increased Deaths from Heart Attack

Did You Know That a Cat Actually Co-Authored a Peer-Reviewed Physics Paper?

Rudolph and Friends Help Mitigate Warming Effect of Climate Change, Here's How
tech

Scientists Tackle Physical Source of Depression, Potential Developments

Graphene Can Handle 1,000x More Current, Practical Applications on the Way!

Uber Can Now Let You Use People as Destinations

World's First Solar Panel Road Just Opened in France!
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  2. 2 Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
  3. 3 Italy volcano Uh-Oh, The Ancient Volcano That Wiped Out Neanderthals Is About to Blow Again
  4. 4 Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
  5. 5 Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding! Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding!
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics