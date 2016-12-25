naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA alien climate change Alien life Earth

Does Dominant Fish Sperm Guarantee Reproductive Success?

By Jaimee Bruce
Dec 25, 2016 12:04 PM EST
Fish sperm race for reproductive success
Norwegian researchers show that the sperm of Arctic char, a cold-water fish common to alpine lakes, swim at different speeds in different fluids, depending on whether the fish are dominant or submissive. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The saying all is fair in love and war may not necessarily apply in the case of the Arctic char. A cold-water fish that populates alpine lakes, the Arctic char's sperm swims at different speeds in different fluids. Sperm speed is determined by whether the fish is submissive or dominant.

Norwegian researchers published the study in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution showed that while numerous species of fish congregate at mating grounds to release eggs and sperm, conditions are hardly equal. Dominant males guard and court female fish, making sure subordinate males won't be able to come close.

This behavior allows dominant male fish to release their sperm closer to the females and time their release at the exact moment females release a mix of eggs and ovarian fluid into the water. Since fertilization is an external process, the sperm from subordinate males still has a chance to fertilize the released eggs but only if they are able to actually get close enough.

Torvald B. Egeland of Nord University led the research, working with colleagues from both Nord University and the University of Tromsø. Based on formerly published studies, reproductive competition is conducted at a cellular level. Egeland's recent study shows that the sperm of dominant and subordinate Arctic char swim at different speeds in different fluids. To be specific, dominant Arctic char produce sperm that swim faster in diluted ovarian fluid. Subordinate males, on the other hand, produce sperm that swim faster in water.

Given the position of dominant fish that are usually closer to the burst of eggs and ovarian fluid released by the female, their sperm will be able to swim faster and gain significant reproductive advantage. The subordinate males release sperm that moves faster in water and this significantly makes up for how far they are from the female fish. Egeland and his team are still in the process of determining whether these adaptations result in reproductive success of either dominant or submissive male Arctic chars.

"The challenge is to conduct an experiment that closely mimics the situation under spawning. In order to thoroughly study these adaptations, we need a setup where we can control the distance between where the sperm is released and the ovarian fluid surrounding the eggs, and at the same time we also need to be able to control the effects of water dilution," explained Egeland.

 

TagsArctic char, Reproduction, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, dominant male, submissive male, Torvald B. Egeland, Nord University, University of Tromsø, sperm

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Biodiversity Boom in 2016: 133 New Species From the California Academy of Sciences

Equatorial Undercurrent Could Explain Galápagos Islands' Unique Biodiversity

Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!

Bacteria Diet Controls Mercury Levels in Seabirds

Long-fingered Bats Learn to Fish Disappearing Targets

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

Starshot: Stephen Hawking's Ambitious Alpha Centauri Project - Where is it Now?

The Real Fate of the Death Star and the Star Wars Universe Explained!

Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far

Finally! Mystery Behind Alien Megastructure Solved...and It Does Not Involve ET
science

Rudolph and Friends Help Mitigate Warming Effect of Climate Change, Here's How

Spice Up Your Life: Active Ingredient in Chili or Peppers Could Kill Breast Cancer Cells

WARNING: These Commonly Used Medication Linked to Increased Risk of Hospitalization in Older Adults

This Artificial Leaf Could Produce Drugs Cheaply Using Sunlight
tech

Scientists Turns Waste Heat Into Electricity

Honda and Waymo Partnership is Innovation on Self Driving Cars

China to Set Communication Standard for Post-2018 Driverless Cars, Industry Official Says

Hoaxy, IU’s New Online Tool Tracks How Fake News Spread in Mainstream Medias
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Italy volcano Uh-Oh, The Ancient Volcano That Wiped Out Neanderthals Is About to Blow Again
  2. 2 Lisa path Finder Proof or It Did Not Happen: China Claims Successful Test of their Own EM Drive
  3. 3 Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far
  4. 4 Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
  5. 5 Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics