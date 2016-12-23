Proof or It Did Not Happen: China Claims Successful Test of their Own EM Drive

EM Drive is a "reactionless" engine that promises to speedily transport humanity to far away destinations. (Photo : ESA via Getty Images)

Last month, NASA's Electromagnetic Drive (EM Drive), a physics-defying warp engine has passed peer review and was published online in the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA)'s Journal of Propulsion and Power.

While the verdict of the "impossible" engine is still to be finalized, China is claiming that they had created their own "successful" EM Drive and that they are currently testing it in in low-Earth orbit.

IB Times reported that an anonymous source from the international space industry confirmed to them that China already has an EM Drive on its orbital space laboratory Tiangong-2.

The report also added that the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), a subsidiary of the Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) and the manufacturer of the Dong Fang Hong satellites, has recently held a press conference in Beijing discussing the EM Drive.

IB Times quoted Dr. Chen Yue, head of the communication satellite division at the China Academy of Space Technology (Cast) during the press conference who said:

"National research institutions in recent years have carried out a series of long-term, repeated tests on the EM Drive. NASA's published test results can be said to re-confirm the technology."

"We have successfully developed several specifications of multiple prototype principles. The establishment of an experimental verification platform to complete the milli-level micro thrust measurement test, as well as several years of repeated experiments and investigations into corresponding interference factors, confirm that in this type of thruster, thrust exists."

Meanwhile, Science Alert notes that China have previously announced that they have been working on their EM Drive for the last five years, but there is no peer-reviewed paper to prove that the EM Drive showed positive results during testing.



EM Drive is a "reactionless" engine that promises to speedily transport humanity to far away destinations. It is propelled solely by electromagnetic radiation confined in a microwave cavity, and there is no fuel and waste material involved. PopSci said that the hypothetical engine is ideal for long space travel since it woul not require refuelling.