naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change alien asteroid Earth

Look: This Is How Our Brains Filter Noise During Parties

By Matthew Hunt
Dec 23, 2016 03:58 AM EST
Look: This Is How Our Brains Filter Noise During Parties
The mammalian brain can usually distinguish signals from noise.
(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

It has always been an interesting topic to figure out how our brains not only receive but also process information amid the booming noise in parties. With the booze, the blinking lights, and the ridiculously loud music, it is a wonder how our brains keep up with conversations with too much to process.

In a study reported by BBC, researchers gave respondents snippets of distorted sounds. At first, they were unrecognizable and sounded like robots conversing with each other. None of the respondents understood what the conversation was about.

However, the respondents were given another set of snippets, but this time with intact and understandable sentences. As it turns out, after the respondents listened to the intact sentences, they also recognized the first recording as the same conversation, but only with much more noise.

The answer now in everyone's minds is clear. It is the ability of the brain to recognize patterns that allow us to process and understand spoken information despite the noise. We could usually associate the "patterned" sounds with familiar words in our head. According to ZME Science, this is how our brains function when out on parties.

A paper from Science News explained that the mammalian brain can usually distinguish signals from noise. It is a part of the brain known as the primary auditory cortex that could tune out noise and make out familiar signals and sound patterns from a conversation.

What is interesting is that this activity of the brain is how certain modern devices have been developed, such as hearing aids and Apple's Siri. This ability of the brain to "tune out" noise is used to cancel out unwanted sounds and refocus them for people who have difficulty with hearing. And this has also been reported how Siri recognizes a user's voice when out on a buzzing place. 

 

Tagssound, hearing, noise, tune out sound, parties, noisy

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

LOOK: Some Real-Life 'Star Wars’ and ‘Rogue One' Destinations

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

Pregnant Women's Amniotic Fluid Could Help Treat Osteoperosis

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Builds AI Assistant Similar to Iron Man’s Jarvis

Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

Proof or It Did Not Happen: China Claims Successful Test of their Own EM Drive

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted a Festive Glowing Red Nebula

LOOK: Some Real-Life 'Star Wars’ and ‘Rogue One' Destinations

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia
science

Spice Up Your Life: Active Ingredient in Chili or Peppers Could Kill Breast Cancer Cells

WARNING: These Commonly Used Medication Linked to Increased Risk of Hospitalization in Older Adults

This Artificial Leaf Could Produce Drugs Cheaply Using Sunlight

3 Dead, Dozens Hospitalized Due to a Common Bacteria Served at a Thanksgiving Dinner
tech

AI Systems Are Starting to Self-Explain Their Own Programming

Bacteria on a Sheet of Paper Can Now Power Batteries

The Internet Kill Switch: Internet May Shut Down for 24 Hours in 2017

Robots Are Good For You: Experts Explain Advantages of a Robot-Enabled Society
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Deadly heat waves in India and Pakistan were substantially increased by human-induced climate change Man's Role in 2015 India, Pakistan Heat Wave Confirmed by Supercomputer Simulations
  2. 2 Man Did Have 'Boners,' Literally; Scientists Explain How We Lost It Man Did Have 'Boners,' Literally; Scientists Explain How We Lost It
  3. 3 Have We Been Following the Wrong Calendar? Introducing the Human Era Have We Been Following the Wrong Calendar? Introducing the Human Era
  4. 4 North Korean Military Advances their Technology North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea
  5. 5 Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics