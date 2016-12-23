naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change alien Earth Mars

Scientists Discover Soil-Based Anticancer Drugs

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 23, 2016 05:20 AM EST
Scientists Discover Soil-Based Anticancer Drugs
Scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute have discovered an efficient process to discover new "enediyne natural products" from soil microbes. This could further be developed into extremely potent anticancer drugs.
(Photo : Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Scientists from the Florida campus of the Scripps Research Institute have discovered an efficient process to discover new "enediyne natural products" from soil microbes. This could further be developed into extremely potent anticancer drugs.

According to Phys.org, the study highlights the role of microbial natural products as abundant sources of new drug leads. The discovery involves prioritizing microbes from the TSRI strain collection and focuses on ones that are genetically predisposed to produce specific families of said products.

TSRI professor Ben Shen, the lead author of the study, said this process saves time and resources versus the traditional approaches used to identify these rare molecules.

According to Eurekalert, then and his team uncovered a new family of enediyne natural products that are called tiancimycins or TNMs that can kill selected cancer cells more rapidly and completely versus toxic molecules used in FDA-approved antibody-drug conjugates.

These are monoclonal antibodies attached to cytotoxic drugs that target only cancer cells.

According to Phys.org, the scientists have also discovered new producers of C-1027, which is an antitumor antibiotic currently in clinical development, which can produce C-1027 at very higher levels.

It's been more than a decade since Shen first reported on the C-1027 enediyne biosynthetic machinery, and he even speculated then that the knowledge obtained from studying biosynthesis of C-1027 and other enediynes could be used to discover new natural products.

Shen's method of strain prioritization and genome mining is a more efficient use of resources in the discovery process, as this only involves strains that produce the most important natural compounds.

David Newman, retired chief of the National Cancer Institute's Natural Products Branch, said Shen's work is an excellent example of what could be achieved by the novel technology. This means the number of enediynes that could be discovered have significantly increased. 

TagsBen Shen, The Scripps Research Institute, TSRI, Florida, tiancimycins

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Poop Power: Canada's New Plant Will Make Fuel Out of Poop

Paris Combats Air Pollution With FREE Public Transportation, Car Bans

Japan to Clear Space Junk With a Giant Whip and a Giant Ship

Google, Sony, Facebook and Other Tech Companies Form Global Virtual Reality Association for VR Unification

Robots Are Starting to Learn How to Use Motor Skills on Their Own

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far

Finally! Mystery Behind Alien Megastructure Solved...and It Does Not Involve ET

Europe's Moon Base Plan Explained

Proof or It Did Not Happen: China Claims Successful Test of their Own EM Drive
science

Rudolph and Friends Help Mitigate Warming Effect of Climate Change, Here's How

Spice Up Your Life: Active Ingredient in Chili or Peppers Could Kill Breast Cancer Cells

WARNING: These Commonly Used Medication Linked to Increased Risk of Hospitalization in Older Adults

This Artificial Leaf Could Produce Drugs Cheaply Using Sunlight
tech

Honda and Waymo Partnership is Innovation on Self Driving Cars

China to Set Communication Standard for Post-2018 Driverless Cars, Industry Official Says

Hoaxy, IU’s New Online Tool Tracks How Fake News Spread in Mainstream Medias

Electronic Telepathy May Come in 2017, Experts Say
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 One of the World's Largest Supervolcanoes are Showing Signs of Imminent Eruption One of the World's Largest Supervolcanoes Is Showing Signs of Imminent Eruption
  2. 2 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  3. 3 Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
  4. 4 Italy volcano Uh-Oh, The Ancient Volcano That Wiped Out Neanderthals Is About to Blow Again
  5. 5 Spiral galaxy Finally! Mystery Behind Alien Megastructure Solved...and It Does Not Involve ET
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics