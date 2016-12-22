naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change alien asteroid Earth

Stunning Timelapse Video: This is How an Ice Cloud Is Born...In Laboratories

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Dec 22, 2016 08:01 AM EST
Cloud formation
In the atmosphere, airborne particles including those containing mineral dust, volcanic ash, carbon-based material, soot, aircraft emissions or even microbes are at the core of cloud-formation events.
(Photo : Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

For the first time, scientists have witnessed the birth of atmospheric ice clouds, and they did not need to be aboard a plane to watch the formation.

According to Science Daily, the process which has been witnessed by an international team of scientists is called ice nucleation which happens when a particle attracts water vapor, forming ice crystals that become the core of icy cirrus clouds.

Cirrus clouds, as University of Illinois states on its interactive website is the most common form of high-level clouds, typically found at heights greater than 20,000 feet (6,000 meters). They are often thin and wispy.

The ice nucleation, as mentioned by first author Bingbing Wang, a scientist formerly with the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), in a press release, is one of the most critical but least understood parts of the process of how cold clouds form.

The formation was captured by using environmental scanning electron microscope (ESEM), an instrument that can amplify subjects in a gaseous environment. The captured photo every 3 seconds and put them together in stunning time-lapse video.

 

 

 

To create the ice clouds in the lab, the scientists replicated the natural environment of the atmosphere. When forming in a more natural way, the cirrus clouds are composed of ice crystals that originate from the freezing of super cooled water droplets.

A highly confined climate-controlled chamber the size of a poppy seed has been used to control conditions such as temperature, pressure and humidity, ITech Post notes.

In the atmosphere, airborne particles including those containing mineral dust, volcanic ash, carbon-based material, soot, aircraft emissions or even microbes are at the core of cloud-formation events.

In the experiment, they used particles that are about two to three microns in size.

"We were able to monitor moment by moment the formation of an ice crystal, at nanoscale resolution and under atmospherically relevant conditions," said co-author Daniel Knopf, an EMSL user from Stony Brook University in a press release.

"Doing so and knowing that this process is replicated a million times, resulting in a cloud visible to the naked eye, is tremendously exciting and a huge step forward for our predictive understanding of cloud formation with important ramifications for climate."

As emphasized by the scientists, the conditions to which a cloud is born, especially the chemistry of airborne particles greatly affects the Earth. As what it had been doing for millennia, clouds reflect the sun's light, keeping the planet cool and absorbing Earth's heat and radiation.

 

 

 

 

Tagscirrus cloud, Cloud, Cloud Formation, laboratory, atomosphere, birth, ice cloud, ice, timelapse, video

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Robots Are Good For You: Experts Explain Advantages of a Robot-Enabled Society

LOOK: Some Real-Life 'Star Wars’ and ‘Rogue One' Destinations

'Ocean Bacteria' Injection Is the Latest Prostate Cancer Treatment

Stunning Timelapse Video: This is How an Ice Cloud Is Born...In Laboratories

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

LOOK: Some Real-Life 'Star Wars’ and ‘Rogue One' Destinations

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
tech

Robots Are Good For You: Experts Explain Advantages of a Robot-Enabled Society

Las Vegas Now Runs in 100% Clean Energy Capacity

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 NEW Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics