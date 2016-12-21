naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change asteroid alien global warming

Female Doctors Perform Better than Their Male Counterparts in Providing Care for the Elderly

By John Raphael
Dec 21, 2016 07:37 AM EST
Doctors
Female doctors might be better than their male counterparts in providing health care for the elderly hospitalized patients.
(Photo : Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

A new study from Harvard revealed that female doctors might be better than their male counterparts in providing health care for the elderly hospitalized patients.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, showed that elderly patients who were taken care of by women doctors were more likely to do better, with lesser risk of death and readmission, than those who were treated by men doctors.

"The difference in mortality rates surprised us," said Yusuke Tsugawa, a research associate in the Department of Health Policy and Management at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and lead author of the study, in a press release. "The gender of the physician appears to be particularly significant for the sickest patients. These findings indicate that potential differences in practice patterns between male and female physicians may have important clinical implications."

For the study, the researchers analyzed the data of more than one million Medicare beneficiaries hospitalized with a medical condition between 2011 and 2014. These beneficiaries were 65 years old or older and were treated by general internists. The researchers then adjusted possible differences in patient and physician characteristics. Additionally, they also considered possible differences in the patient outcomes varied by specific condition or by severity of illness.

The researchers found that elderly patients being treated by female doctors were four percent less likely to die within 30 days of hospital admission and five percent less likely to be readmitted within 30 days after discharge. The linked between female psychiatrists and lesser risk of patient readmission and death were observed across wide variety of clinical conditions

The results remained consistent even when the researchers restricted their analysis to hospitalists, or the physicians that were randomly assigned to patients based on their work schedule. This suggests that patient selection does not explain the difference between the male and female physicians.

In the United States, female physicians account to about one third of the whole physician workforce. They also comprise half of all U.S. medical school graduates.

Tagsdoctors, physicians, women, health care, female doctors

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Most Physicians Worldwide Agree Climate Change Negatively Affects Patient Health

Depression, Suicidal Ideation Remain a Big Problem in Medical Schools

Opioid Prescription in United States Experience Decrease After 2 Decades

How To Effectively Avoid Getting Blisters During Long Runs Without Costing A Dime

'Ocean Bacteria' Injection Is the Latest Prostate Cancer Treatment

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics