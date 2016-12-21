naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change alien asteroid global warming

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts

By John Raphael
Dec 21, 2016 05:19 AM EST
Rocket Launch
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has successfully launched a new satellite that will study the Earth's inner magnetosphere by passing through the Van Allen radiation belts.
(Photo : Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images)

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has successfully launched a new satellite that will study the Earth's inner magnetosphere by passing through the Van Allen radiation belts.

Dubbed as "Arase," the new Exploration of Energizing and Radiation in Geospace (ERG) spacecraft was launched into orbit at 11:00 GMT on Dec. 20, 2016, aboard an Epsilon rocket fired from the Uchinoura Space Center in southern Japan.

JAXA's Arase Specs

According to a report from Spaceflight Insider, the Epsilon Rocket used in the launch is a three-stage, 85-foot Japanese solid-fuel rocket. Making its debut flight in 2013, the Epsilon Rocket is the replacement of Japan's M-V Rocket.

The whole launch process, from liftoff to deployment took about 13 minutes and 27 seconds. Arase sent off its first signal and was received by the Santiago Ground Station in the Republic of Chile at 11:32 GMT. The signal confirms that the ERG spacecraft had successfully deployed its solar array paddles.

A Satellite Named From Famous Folktale

JAXA got the name of the new ERG satellite from the Arase River that runs through the location of the Uchinoura Space Center.

"Arase River has a local folktale of bird's beautiful singing. Since ERG observes 'chorus,' it conveys the significance well," JAXA wrote in a press release. "Chorus is a plasma wave generated in the magnetic equator of Earth's magnetosphere. Its frequency band ranges within several kHz. Audibly converted, Chorus sounds much like bird's singing."

Arase's Radiation Belt Mission

For its one-year mission, Arase would utilize nine state-of-the-art instruments at its disposal to look into the mechanism behind the acceleration and creation of high-energy electrons and how space storms are formed. In order to complete its mission, the ERG spacecraft needs to waltz through the Van Allen radiation belt. 

The Van Allen radiation belt is the area in the inner magnetosphere of the Earth where huge numbers of fast-moving electrons and other particles were trapped. Electrons and particles in the Van Allen radiation belt can damage the computer systems inside the satellites and even pose potential radiation damage to astronauts.

Updates regarding the completion of the critical operation phase of Arase will be out in a month. The primary mission of the new ERG satellite is expected to last for only a year, with a possibility of extensions.

TagsMagnetosphere, Arase, JAXA, Japan, Japan Rocket, Radiation Belts, Earth, Arase River, satellite

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA to Push Through Earth Science Missions Amid Potential Budget Cuts

NASA Decommissions Ocean Wind Monitoring System Aboard ISS

NASA's Spacecraft to 'Biopsy' a Nearby Asteroid

China Finally Launches Tiangong-2 Space Lab in Preparation for 2020 Space Station

Mini-Satellites to be Launched to ISS to Study Earth's Thermosphere

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics