naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change asteroid alien global warming

Ring-tailed Lemur Population Threatened by Hunting and Habitat Destruction

By Jaimee Bruce
Dec 22, 2016 04:20 AM EST
Madagascar lemur threatened by habitat destruction, hunting, illegal capture
The ring-tailed lemur, a primate that is emblematic of the wild and wonderful creatures inhabiting the tropical island of Madagascar, is in big trouble. Estimates show there are less than 2,500 left in wild. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Habitat destruction is one of the major contributing factors to the decline of the ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar. Along with bushmeat hunting and illegal capture, the dwindling population of the ring-tailed lemur has raised much concern in the scientific community.

Professor Lisa Gould of the University of Victoria has published a study in the journal Primate Conservation that showed there are less than 2,500 lemurs in Madagascar where only three sites contain more than 200 lemurs. There are 12 sites with less than 30 lemurs and 15 sites that have already declared ring-tailed lemurs are either locally extinct in their area or could disappear very soon.

University of Colorado at Boulder professor Michelle Sauther, one of the authors of the study, has studied ring-tailed lemurs in Madagascar for 30 years. "This is very troubling. They are disappearing right under our noses."

According to Sauther, ring-tailed lemurs are ecologically adaptable and capable of surviving in harsh habitats. Their dwindling population could be a sign that about three-quarters of the 100 species of other lemur species in Madagascar could also be in trouble. "Ring-tailed lemurs are like the canary in a coal mine. If they are going down the drain, what will happen to the other lemur species on the island that have more specific habitat and diet requirements?"

The open-pit sapphire mines that draw hordes of people from all over the island, and even outside of it, to tunnel through the ground has resulted in a great amount of forest destruction.

"I think it's important to keep in mind that what is driving habitat loss and ring-tailed lemur declines is human poverty," Sauther said, acknowledging that Madagascar has more than 22 million people, a majority of whom live on a budget of less than $2 a day. "We are getting an early warning that if we don't do something very quickly, the species is going to become extinct. And this is the one primate species in Madagascar we never thought this would happen to."

"It was important to try and document as many populations of ring-tailed lemurs in as many regions as possible," stated Gould. "While I was discovering previously unknown lemur populations, many of them are likely to be extirpated in the near future."

Tagsring-tailed lemur, habitat destruction, Hunting, Illegal Wildlife Trade, Lisa Gould, University of Victoria, Primate Conservation, University of Colorado at Boulder, Michelle Sauther

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!

The Plight of the Porpoise: Fishery Bycatch Could Cause Vaquita Extinction

Owl Wars: The Secret Behind Barred Owls' Domination Over Northern Spotted Owls

Nomads No More! Leatherback Turtles Stay Put Instead of Migrating

Micromoths in Huge Trouble: The Dwindling Food Source of Hawaii's Philadoria Species

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics