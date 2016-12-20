naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change alien asteroid global warming

From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science

By Arrianne Nellaine del Rosario
Dec 20, 2016 11:07 AM EST
Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1
Arguably the most open-minded Pope the Catholics has ever had so far, Pope Francis, who was a chemist before devoting his life to priesthood, frequently made the headlines due to his controversial statements on science. This year, the Argentinian-born Pope, tackled several issues head on – from climate change to the Big Bang theory.
(Photo : Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Pope Francis, the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, celebrated his 80th birthday last Saturday, December 17. The Holy See spent the significant day by officiating mass and eating a hearty breakfast amongst the homeless.

Arguably the most open-minded Pope the Catholics have ever had so far, Pope Francis, who was a chemist before devoting his life to priesthood, frequently made the headlines due to his controversial statements on science. This year, the Argentinian-born Pope, tackled several issues head on - from climate change to the Big Bang theory.

Addressing the US Congress at the Capitol Hill back in September, Pope Francis said, "I call for a courageous and responsible effort to redirect our steps and to avert the most serious effects of the environmental deterioration caused by human activity," he said. For those who needed things put more directly, he added, "God will judge you on whether you cared for the Earth," an article by Time magazine stated.

Speaking at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences held at the Vatican in November, Pope Francis made a bold statement about evolution, which according to experts will once and for all put an end to "pseudo theories" of creationism and intelligent design was supported by his predecessor, Benedict XVI and his close advisors.

Pope Francis said:

 "The theories of evolution and the Big Bang are real and God is not a magician with a magic wand. When we read about Creation in Genesis, we run the risk of imagining God was a magician, with a magic wand able to do everything. But that is not so.

"The Big Bang, which today we hold to be the origin of the world, does not contradict the intervention of the divine creator but, rather, requires it. Evolution in nature is not inconsistent with the notion of creation, because evolution requires the creation of beings that evolve," Independent UK wrote.

At the same event, Pope Francis expressed his support and praises for the men of science. British astrophysics Stephen Hawking, along with many prominent scientists around the globe, was in attendance.

"I would say that it falls to scientists, who work free of political, economic or ideological interests, to develop a cultural model which can face the crisis of climatic change and its social consequences," he said, "so that the vast potential of productivity will not be reserved for only a few."

The Pope was also quoted saying there has "never been such a clear need for science" to guide human actions to safeguard the future of the planet.

Tagsclimate change, Big Bang Theory, Pope Francis, Stephen Hawking, evolution, Catholic Church, Vatican

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Ocean Bacteria' Injection Is the Latest Prostate Cancer Treatment

Stunning Timelapse Video: This is How an Ice Cloud Is Born...In Laboratories

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics