naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming asteroid alien

Antihydrogen Produced in Powerful Magnetic Trap Unlocks Antimatter Secrets

By Monica Antonio
Dec 20, 2016 05:02 AM EST
Behind The Scenes At CERN The European Organisation For Nuclear Research
A team of physicists from CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, has made a major breakthrough in antimatter research. The group has successfully produced antimatter using a powerful magnetic trap.
(Photo : Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

A team of physicists from CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, has made a major breakthrough in antimatter research. The group has successfully produced antimatter using a powerful magnetic trap.

According to the study published in the journal Nature, the researchers working on CERN's "alpha experiment" in Geneva, Switzerland got a closer look on antimatter and how it responds to laser light at precise frequency by producing the antimatter form of hydrogen.

The magnetic trap was first developed six years ago, where it can trap only one atom. Now, Jeffrey Hangst and his group has managed to trap 15 atoms of antihydrogen simultaneously, Air & Space reports.

“These people [who want to built antimatter engines] are wasting their time. It’s about making enough of it. It takes much more energy to produce than [the energy] you get out of it, and it will take longer than the age of the universe," Hangst said.

BBC notes that antimatter has long been a mystery for scientists, because even though the Big Bang is known to produce matter and antimatter equally, matter is more abundant than the latter and easier to produce.

Hangst and his team reported how the antihydrogen they captured responded to laser light, saying, "We've tried to shine the same 'colour' of light, if you will, on an antihydrogen atom that we would use for hydrogen, to see if it responds in the same way. The answer so far is yes."

Hangst explained to BBC that they decided to produce an antimatter form of Hydrogen because it's the most basic atom, which means that observation will be easier as they know everything about it.

The team is also pushing forward with their studies with plans of building other machines to probe antimatter in various ways.This include a machine to study gravity called Alpha-G projected to be built by CERN by the end of 2017.

"We're building a new machine that will study gravity, and see what happens when you drop some antimatter. That's an experiment that needs to be done," Hangst noted.

TagsAntihydrogen, Magnetic Trap, Antimatter magnetic trap, antimatter, antimatter secrets, Antihydrogen, CERN, physics, Big Bang, ALPHA experiment, Alpha

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Ocean Bacteria' Injection Is the Latest Prostate Cancer Treatment

Stunning Timelapse Video: This is How an Ice Cloud Is Born...In Laboratories

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics