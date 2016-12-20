naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change asteroid alien global warming

Scientists Discover Jet Streams Moving Over 40 Kilometers Per Year Within Earth's Molten Core

By John Raphael
Dec 20, 2016 05:04 AM EST
Earth
Scientists from the University of Leeds and Technical University of Denmark discovered what appears to be jet stream moving at more than 40 kilometers per year within the Earth's molten core under 3,000 kilometers of rock.
(Photo : NASA via Getty Images)

Scientists from the University of Leeds and Technical University of Denmark discovered what appears to be jet stream moving at more than 40 kilometers per year within the Earth's molten core under 3,000 kilometers of rock.

Their findings, published in the journal Nature Geosciences, showed that the speed of the jet stream is causing changes in the Earth's magnetic field. At a speed of over 40 kilometers per year, this jet stream is three times faster than typical outer core speeds and hundreds of thousands times faster at which the Earth's tectonic plates move.

"We've not only seen this jet stream clearly for the first time, but we understand why it's there," said Phil Livermore, a researcher at University of Leeds' School of earth and Environment, in a press release. "We can explain it as an accelerating band of molten iron circling the North Pole, like the jet stream in the atmosphere."

For the study, the researchers used latest data from the European Space Station's (ESA) Swarm mission to create the sharpest x-ray image yet of the Earth's core. The Swarm mission of the ESA involves three satellites simultaneously measuring and untangling different magnetic signals coming from the Earth's core, mantle, crust, oceans, ionosphere and magnetosphere, providing the clearest information yet about the magnetic field created in the core.

The researchers found jet stream aligned with the boundary between two regions of the core. The researchers noted that the liquid in the core moving toward the boundary from both sides, which is squeezed out sideways, is likely the cause of the jet stream.

The liquid in the core is likely to be forced in the boundary by buoyancy or changes in the magnetic field within the core. The researchers noted that the Earth's magnetic field is ever changing and could even change in a way that it will reverse the flow of the jet stream.

TagsEarth, Core, Magnetic field, Jet Stream, ESA, Swarm Mission, Earth's Molten Core, Jet Streams

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

A Powerful Solar Flare Almost Ignited a Nuclear War in 1967

Alert: Severe Geomagnetic Storm Could Lead to Nationwide Blackouts

Comets Could Be More Dangerous Than Previously Thought

Ancient Sun-Like Star Provides Insight on Earth's Death 5 Billion Years From Now

'Ocean Bacteria' Injection Is the Latest Prostate Cancer Treatment

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics