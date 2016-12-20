naturewn.com

UFO Stalker? Actress Claims She's Being Followed by UFOs

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Dec 20, 2016 04:28 AM EST
UFO building
Actress Marnie Simpson who is wellknown for her antics on Geordie Shore is claiming that she is being followed by UFOs.
Actress Marnie Simpson who is wellknown for her antics on Geordie Shore is claiming that she is being followed by UFOs. On Saturday, the star took to Twitter and announced: "I have seen another UFO today on the way to the airport. Not even funny anymore I swear they no I can see them."

Following her tweet, she also posted on Instagram a photo of flying saucers that looks similar to alien aircrafts. She captioned the photo, "I would pay for you to abduct me."

Some of her followers reacted to her tweet. One user said: "Could it have been a "funny shaped" plane - seeing as you were on your way to an airport?"

 Mail said they tried to contact the actress' representatives to ask for comment, but is yet to respond to their call.

Meanwhile, Simpson is not the only celebrity who expressed her fondness of extraterrestrials. As we may recall, Zayn Malik of One Direction previously shared on his interviews that he decided to part ways with the band after he dreamt of aliens.

"An alien spoke to me in a dream," the singer confessed.

Demi Lovato previously claimed she once spotted a UFO while walking. "I was walking outside and I looked up and it almost was like there was a worm in the sky," she explained in Elle Magazine. "It was changing shapes and moving all over the place."

The singer has been open about believing in the existence of other life forms, ET reported. "I know that [aliens are] real," she said in June 2014 on Late Night With Seth Meyer. "How self-centered would we be as humans to believe that we are the only living things in the universe?"

Just recently, Auricmedia uploaded a document containing notes from the diary of a missing scientist. The scientists allegedly contracted by the US government to look into alien existence, in the past.

READ: ALIEN REPORT: Diary Confirms Evidence of Alien Existence, Secret Government Projects

The paper, which is a continuation of the Blue Planet Project, describes alien's pharmacology for humans, psychic ability, craft engines and language.

