naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming asteroid alien

Signs of Life: Boron Detected On Mars -- Is there Water on the Red Planet?

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Dec 20, 2016 04:26 AM EST
ESA's Mars Express Returns Images Of Echus Chasma
Boron, a chemical signature of evaporated water, has recently been discovered on the surface of Mars, and this suggests that the Red Planet has the potential for long-term habitable groundwater in the ancient past.
(Photo : ESA via Getty Images)

Boron, a chemical signature of evaporated water, has recently been discovered on the surface of Mars, and this suggests that the Red Planet has the potential for long-term habitable groundwater in the ancient past.

"No prior mission to Mars has found boron," said Patrick Gasda, a postdoctoral researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory in a press conference, as posted in Science Daily.

"If the boron that we found in calcium sulfate mineral veins on Mars is similar to what we see on Earth, it would indicate that the groundwater of ancient Mars that formed these veins would have been 0-60 degrees Celsius [32-140 degrees Fahrenheit] and neutral-to-alkaline pH."

As reported by NASA, Curiosity found the boron on its trek up the slopes of Mount Sharp, within the Gale Crater. It identified the mineral using rover's Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam).

"The ChemCam instrument provides quantitative elemental compositions of targets in Gale Crater using laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy," the scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory explained.

Meanwhile, further analysis is needed to figure out how Boron ended up on Mars surface. Science Alert said the scientists are currently working on two hypotheses:

First, drying out of the Gale lake resulted in a vast boron-containing deposit in an overlying layer that Curiosity hasn't yet reached, or maybe shifts chemistry of clay-bearing deposits and groundwater changed how boron was transported around local sediments.

The researchers expect more clues to be uncovered as Curiosity continues its trek. And while nothing is so certain yet, they said that the fact that they have seen evidence of changing rock/mineral composition, shifting lakes and changing environments, is already exciting.

"There is so much variability in the composition at different elevations, we've hit a jackpot," John Grotzinger from Caltech, one of the members of the team, said in a conference.

"A sedimentary basin such as this is a chemical reactor. Elements get rearranged. New minerals form and old ones dissolve. Electrons get redistributed. On Earth, these reactions support life."

The scientists reported the findings on December 13 at the American Geophysical Union's fall meeting.

Tagsboron, life on mars, Chemical, rover, Mars rover, water, water on Mars, Boron on Mars, water on Mars, Boron on Mars, Life Outside Earth, life on space, Alien life, aliens on mars, Alien life on Mars

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Ocean Bacteria' Injection Is the Latest Prostate Cancer Treatment

Stunning Timelapse Video: This is How an Ice Cloud Is Born...In Laboratories

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Las Vegas Now Runs in 100% Clean Energy Capacity

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics