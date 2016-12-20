naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming asteroid alien

Bacteria Diet Controls Mercury Levels in Seabirds

By Jaimee Bruce
Dec 20, 2016 05:57 AM EST
Bacteria control levels of dangerous pollutant in seabirds
Levels of mercury in seabirds off the coast of British Columbia have remained relatively stable over the past 50 years. This might appear to be good news, but it is due to a decline in fish stocks near the surface which has forced seabirds to feed in areas where there are more bacteria (known as sulfate-reducing bacteria) which control the levels of mercury. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Declining fish stocks near the surface of the British Columbia coast have shown the scientific community an unexpected advantage: levels of mercury in seabirds located in the area have remained relatively stable for the past 50 years because they have had to feed in areas with more sulfate-reducing bacteria that could control mercury levels in organisms.

Researchers from McGill University and Environment and Climate Change Canada have published a paper in Environmental Science and Technology where they detailed how collected seabird eggs along the Pacific coast of Canada for the past 47 years documented a decline in mercury levels for several seabird species. They were able to trace the decline to a switch in diet from high-sulfate, mercury-rich fish to low-sulfate, mercury-poor fish.

The researchers also used isotopic tracers called stable isotopes that revealed seabirds feeding in areas rich in sulfate had high levels of mercury. The seabirds in the Salish Sea of British Columbia switched from fish that live near the surface, to bottom fish since the population of forage fish living close to the surface had dwindled.

"Wildlife are impacted by many different stresses," explained Dr. Kyle Elliott, the lead author of the study who is an Assistant Professor from the Department of Natural Resource Sciences at McGill University. "More predators, dwindling fish stocks and mercury pollution are just some of the variables impacting seabird populations. Fortunately, we found that the level of sulfate-reducing bacteria explained much of the variation in mercury, suggesting that bacteria provided a sort of buffer to variation in mercury within the environment."

Monitoring different seabird species such as cormorants and petrels and their role in the mercury and sulfur cycle would allow scientists to also monitor changes in various parts of the ocean, specifically keeping a close eye on the way mercury moves from human industry into the food chain that leads to seabirds.

"We are becoming increasingly aware that bacteria play an important role in the health of marine ecosystems," concluded Elliott. "Recent studies have shown that wildlife need healthy microbiomes to power long-distance migration. What we discovered was that sulfate-reducing bacteria also control mercury levels. Clearly, what is happening at the base of the food web reverberates up to the top of the food web."

 

TagsBritish Columbia, seabirds, sulfate, mercury-polluted fish, McGill University, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Environmental Science and Technology, Kyle Elliott, Department of Natural Resource Sciences

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Seeing Double: Twice as Many Bird Species in the World, Study Claims

Bird Buildup Along Great Lakes During Migration Season

Birds of the Same Feather Keep a Forest Together: How the Decline in Fruit-Eating Bird Population Harms Tropical Forests

Bird in Protective Goggles Creates Vortex to Aid Flight Research

Happy Feet! New Zealand Town Creates an Underpass Just for Penguins

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics