naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming asteroid alien

Perfect Storms Could Be the Key to Understanding Biodiversity

By Jaimee Bruce
Dec 20, 2016 06:56 AM EST
Scientists examine 'perfect storms' fueling vast tropical biodiversity
Researchers discovered that rare "perfect storms" play a key role in the history of life since local environmental factors determine the biodiversity of a given region. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Researchers have been studying the nature of life on Earth and the role of biodiversity. Given the current state of slow biodiversity loss as a variety of species populations are gradually diminishing toward the poles, scientists from the University of Chicago, University of California, Berkeley, and University of California, San Diego try to reconcile two competing ideas that explain this phenomenon in their study published in The American Naturalist.

The first idea states that local environmental factors determine the biodiversity of a given region while the second argues that lineages arise elsewhere and enter into adjoining geographical areas to generate the biodiversity of a given region. In their research, David Jablonski from the University of Chicago and his colleagues from the University of California, Berkeley and University of California, San Diego weigh the viability of both factors work in tandem in the situation of a "perfect storm."

"The gradient involves mutually reinforcing cause, 'perfect storms' rather than a single mechanism," Jablonski explained. "Many of the most dramatic biotic patterns, past and present, are likely to have been generated by diverse, mutually reinforcing drivers, by both local effects and long-term expansions of geographic ranges."

Rare "perfect storms" have a vital role in the the temperate coastlines of southeast Australia and southeast Japan, each of which contains more species than the entire Caribbean region. This could be traced back to the Cambrian Explosion of multicellular life 530 million years ago as well as the overwhelming number diversifications of flowering plants and insects for the last 100 million years. On the other hand, "perfect storms" could also lead to mass extinction as observed at the end of the Paleozoic Era 250 million years ago.

In the study, Jablonski and his team analyzed marine bivalves like scallops, mussels, and cockles. These organisms have become a model system for large-scale spatial and temporal analyses of biodiversity and manifest a strong latitudinal diversity gradient that reflects other groups both on land and sea, while their rich fossil record allows for accurate estimates of origination and extinction.

"Perfect storms" could very well be the key to acquiring better understanding of past, present and future diversity on Earth. The search for unitary mechanisms for the latitudinal diversity gradient is valuable, but the most extreme patterns of biodiversity should take into account diverse, overlapping, mutually reinforcing drivers, the paper concluded.

 

Tagsbiodiversity, perfect storm, University of Chicago, University of California, Berkeley, University of California-San Diego, The American Naturalist, David Jablonski, bivalves, Paleozoic Era, Cambrian explosion

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Storm Signal: Climate Change Brings Stronger but Smaller Storms to the US

Elkhorn Corals May Be the Longest-Lived Animals in the World

Thunderstorm Asthma: Mysterious Condition Kills 4 in Australia, More Hospitalized

Giant Blob Takes Over a California Street

Bermuda Triangle Mystery Solved? 5 Mysterious Disappearances in the Infamous Triangle

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics