naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming alien asteroid

Facebook at the Forefront of Illegal Ivory Trade, Investigation Reveals

By Rose C
Dec 20, 2016 05:53 AM EST
One Ton Of Confiscated Ivory Destroyed In New York's Times Square
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 19: Officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service destroy ivory trinkets confiscated by law enforcement in Times Square on June 19, 2015 in New York City. The public event, which was organized to bring awareness to the illegal ivory trade and poaching of elephants, was a coordinated effort between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, New York State's Department of Environmental Conservation and The Wildlife Conservation Society.
(Photo : Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

A recent investigation from the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) revealed that large amounts of ivory, rhino horn, and tiger parts are offloaded through Facebook, among other social media sites.

The 18-month-long inquiry in a small village Vietnam conducted by the WJC and the Guardian showed how social media sites are allowing traders greater access to customers and loading off large amounts of illegal ivory, rhino horn and tiger parts.

WJC Executive Director Olivia Swank-Goldman told eco-business.com that "social media provides a shopfront to the world."

Statistics showed that from 51 traders in the Vietnamese wildlife trafficking hub of Nhi Khe, illegal wildlife products worth US$53.1 million are for sale in person and online.          

"It's wildlife trafficking on an industrial scale," Swank-Goldman added.

The WJC scoured Facebook and WeChat where they learned that processed ivory products and pristine ivory tusks and tiger bone paste have been sold on the social media platform through private auctions or secret groups. On the other hand, all payments are processed via WeChat Wallet.

It can be noted that part of the Facebook community standards says, "We prohibit the use of Facebook to facilitate or organize the criminal activity that causes physical harm to people, businesses or animals, or financial damage to people or businesses. We work with law enforcement when we believe there is a genuine risk of physical harm or direct threats to public safety. "

The WJC approached Facebook about the issue and a spokesperson from the social media group told it: "Facebook does not allow the sale and trade of endangered animals and we will not hesitate to remove any content that violates our community standards when it is reported to us."

Social media has been a major player in the illegal trading and world leaders are calling for immediate action.

Early September, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge called for the world leaders to act on illegal ivory trade during a charity event for Tusk.

Though banned since 1977, the global issue on ivory trade still continues due to the demand of the wealthy for such rare finds. In a report from European Parliament News, members of the parliament (MEPs) advocate a full and immediate EU-wide ban on ivory and rhinoceros horn trade.

MEPs call on EU leaders to engage with different social media platform operators, search engines and e-commerce platforms to increase checks to stop illegal internet trade in wildlife.

Throughout the investigation, the WJC tallied products representing up to 907 dead elephants, 579 rhinos, and 225 dead tigers. 

TagsFacebook, Illegal Ivory Trade, Wildlife Justice Commission, Prince WIlliam, EU, MEPs, WeChat

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Ocean Bacteria' Injection Is the Latest Prostate Cancer Treatment

Stunning Timelapse Video: This is How an Ice Cloud Is Born...In Laboratories

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics