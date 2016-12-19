naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change asteroid alien global warming

Roads Shattered Earth's Surface Into 600,000 Fragments, Roadless Areas Need Urgent Protection

By Jess F.
Dec 19, 2016 04:31 AM EST
Views Of Gloucestershire A Year On From The Floods
A new study says that the remaining roadless patches in the world is in urgent need of protection. Currently, the areas are already divided to 600,000 fragments.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Experts say the roadless areas in the world is in need of protection since the infrastructures allowing transportation to flow have already shattered the Earth's surface into 600,000 fragments.

Although it is undeniable that roads allow easy access for humans to reach many different regions, it has a very high ecological price to pay.

The new global world map of roadless areas revealed the data and the fact that many roadless areas in the world remain vulnerable and unprotected.

The new study published in the Science journal stated that 36 million kilometers of roads on the surface of the planet shattered it into 600,000 fragments. The report also stated that only about 7 percent of the roads are more than 100 kilometers and only 9 percent of roadless areas are protected. Based on the study 80 percent of the Earth surface is still road free, however, it is divided into 600,000 patches with more than half of it is less than 1 square kilometer.

Biggest strips are found in Eurasia, North America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America. Although essential in commercialization and urbanization, building roads drastically damage nature. Disruption of natural flow, animal populations, soil erosion, and river contamination are some of the negative effects of road building.

"Our global map provides guidance on the location of the most valuable roadless areas. In many cases, they represent remaining tracks of extensive functional ecosystems and are of key significance to ecological processes, such as regulating the hydrological cycle and the climate," Pierre Ibisch, study lead author from the Centre for Econics and Ecosystem Management at Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development said in a press release.

To produce the 3D global map of roadless areas, researchers used databases collected from crowdsourcing. The researchers used two global sources OpenStreetMap and gRoads to create the 3D map. In addition, they also integrated data from about 282 publications, according to BBC.

However, the researchers admitted that the data gathered might still be incomplete. But the study reiterates that there is a global and urgent need to conserve roadless areas. Nevertheless, the data already available already calls for an immediate action or else there will be lesser forests and road-free areas in the future.


TagsRoadless aread, 600000 patches, Road free areas, 3D global map roadless areas, 3D global map, roads

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Do 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Planets Exist? NASA Finds Out

Earth Unprepared for Surprise Asteroid Strike, NASA Scientist Says

NASA's Juno Completes Third Jupiter Flyby, Captures 'String of Pearls' Storm Formation on the Planet's Surface

NASA and FEMA's Action Plan Revealed In Case a 'Killer Asteroid' Head Towards Earth

NASA Spinoff 2017 -- Here Are Some Space Tech Used on Earth Today

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Las Vegas Now Runs in 100% Clean Energy Capacity

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics