Trichy Animal Mobile Ambulances Now Operational, Gives Free Medical Treatment to Farm Animals

By Rose C
Dec 19, 2016 05:17 AM EST
Cow Shelters Grow In Popularity As Beef Eating Is Made Illegal
ASANGAON, MAHARASHTRA - SEPTEMBER 7: Cows are seen at the Shree Gopala Goshala cow shelter September 7, 2015 in Bhiwandi, India. Earlier this year the Maharashtra government banned the slaughter of cows and the possession of beef. Since the ban prevents people from selling their aging cows to slaughterhouses, the shelters have had an increase of cows being surrendered. There are an estimated 25,000 cow shelters around India that provide cattle with sanctuary from illegal slaughter and comfortable surroundings in which to spend their last years.
Finally, animals will get instant treatment for free. Under the National Agriculture Development Project (NADP), two animal medical mobile ambulances have become operational with the help of the Veterinary University Training and Research Centre (VUTRC) in Trichy, India.

Reports from Times of India say that the system has been implemented in Kancheepuram, Trichy, Thanjavur, Namakkal and Madurai.

VUTRC Head and Trichy district level coordinator, Dr. PN Richard Jagatheesan, said the ambulance facility could save the lives of animals in times of emergency. "The ambulance would reach the spot in a timely manner and provide treatment because the vehicle is equipped with all the necessary facilities.

The mobile ambulances are equipped with an ultrasound scanner and an animal lifting facility where livestock and cattle can get treatment at their doorstep free of cost.

Accordingly, farmers could contact the toll-free number 1962 to get treatment for their animals at their doorsteps. Last October, the mobile ambulances were inaugurated by S. Thilagar, Vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. The service is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days except Sundays.

The objective of the animal medical mobile ambulance is to provide emergency medical services to animals in rural areas under the 'animal mobile medical ambulance for rural veterinary care in Tamil Nadu scheme' with funds from Tamil Nadu and the Centre. Farmers can call the ambulance by dialing the toll-free number 1962 from 8 am to 8 pm on all days except Sunday.

Thilagar explained that the Standard Operating Procedure developed by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University was the first-of-its-kind animal treatment in India, which is recognized by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research and Veterinary Council of India.

The system caters to animals in rural areas that are vulnerable to poisonous bites from insects, accidents, and other emergencies. The system allows ample time to give first aid treatment to the animals and a faster transport time for the animals to be taken into veterinary hospitals or waited for private veterinary doctors. 

 

 

Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Real Time Analytics